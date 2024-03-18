Your account
These Bright Tory Burch Sandals Will Freshen Your Closet for Spring

By
shoes
Getty Images

The bright color season officially starts tomorrow! It feels like we’ve been waiting for spring since February — thank goodness it’s finally here! It’s time to retire your neutral boots and jackets for the year and replace them with vibrant sneakers and sandals. If you’ve been on the lookout for a pair of shoes to spruce up your spring wardrobe, we found some colorful sandals from Tory Burch that are loved by thousands — literally.

The bestselling Miller collection contains dozens of sandals (and handbags and accessories), many of which are perfect for the turn of the season. Colors ranging from coral to yellow pear and laguna blue give these sandals a springy flair while keeping them true to the Miller design. Check out eight of our favorite styles and hues from the collection below… fair warning, you’ll probably want them all!

Miller Metallic Snake-Embossed Sandal 

tb
Tory Burch

Classy is an understatement! Subtle snakeskin detailing gives these a one-of-a-kind stylish flair.

See it!

Get the Miller Metallic Snake-Embossed Sandal for $198 at Tory Burch!

Mini Miller Jelly Sandal

tb
Tory Burch

Extra durable and waterproof with a plastic sole, these sandals are perfect for a day at the beach.

See it!

Get the Mini Miller Jelly Sandal for $98 at Tory Burch!

Miller Pavé Knotted Sandal

tb
Tory Burch

Sparkly stones line the sandal base, strap and logo, giving any outfit an elegant and glamorous look.

See it!

Get the Miller Pavé Knotted Sandal for $298 at Tory Burch!

Miller Sandal

tb
Tory Burch

You’ll love the contrast of these vibrant sandals! Try wearing them with flowy white pants and your favorite blouse.

See it!

Get the Miller Sandal for $198 at Tory Burch!

Miller Cloud Lug Sandal

tb
Tory Burch

Have you ever seen a shoe so fun before? These platform sandals give you an extra inch — plus, they’re over 50% off!

See it!

Get the Miller Cloud Lug Sandal for $119 (originally $258) at Tory Burch!

Miller Printed Patent Sandal

tb
Tory Burch

These sandals are trending right now! Check out the 11 different color options including leopard print.

See it!

Get the Miller Printed Patent Sandal for $198 at Tory Burch!

Miller Sandal

tb
Tory Burch

Nearly 9,000 people sing these sandals’ praises. Smooth leather makes these a comfy and sleek option!

See it!

Get the Miller Sandal for $198 at Tory Burch!

Miller Lizard Embossed Leather Sandal

tb
Tory Burch

If you’re serious about incorporating bright colors into your wardrobe, this sandal is the perfect match!

See it!

Get the Miller Lizard Embossed Leather Sandal for $198 at Tory Burch!

