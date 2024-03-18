Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
The bright color season officially starts tomorrow! It feels like we’ve been waiting for spring since February — thank goodness it’s finally here! It’s time to retire your neutral boots and jackets for the year and replace them with vibrant sneakers and sandals. If you’ve been on the lookout for a pair of shoes to spruce up your spring wardrobe, we found some colorful sandals from Tory Burch that are loved by thousands — literally.
The bestselling Miller collection contains dozens of sandals (and handbags and accessories), many of which are perfect for the turn of the season. Colors ranging from coral to yellow pear and laguna blue give these sandals a springy flair while keeping them true to the Miller design. Check out eight of our favorite styles and hues from the collection below… fair warning, you’ll probably want them all!
Miller Metallic Snake-Embossed Sandal
Classy is an understatement! Subtle snakeskin detailing gives these a one-of-a-kind stylish flair.
Get the Miller Metallic Snake-Embossed Sandal for $198 at Tory Burch!
Mini Miller Jelly Sandal
Extra durable and waterproof with a plastic sole, these sandals are perfect for a day at the beach.
Get the Mini Miller Jelly Sandal for $98 at Tory Burch!
Miller Pavé Knotted Sandal
Sparkly stones line the sandal base, strap and logo, giving any outfit an elegant and glamorous look.
Get the Miller Pavé Knotted Sandal for $298 at Tory Burch!
Miller Sandal
You’ll love the contrast of these vibrant sandals! Try wearing them with flowy white pants and your favorite blouse.
Get the Miller Sandal for $198 at Tory Burch!
Miller Cloud Lug Sandal
Have you ever seen a shoe so fun before? These platform sandals give you an extra inch — plus, they’re over 50% off!
Get the Miller Cloud Lug Sandal for $119 (originally $258) at Tory Burch!
Miller Printed Patent Sandal
These sandals are trending right now! Check out the 11 different color options including leopard print.
Get the Miller Printed Patent Sandal for $198 at Tory Burch!
Miller Sandal
Nearly 9,000 people sing these sandals’ praises. Smooth leather makes these a comfy and sleek option!
Get the Miller Sandal for $198 at Tory Burch!
Miller Lizard Embossed Leather Sandal
If you’re serious about incorporating bright colors into your wardrobe, this sandal is the perfect match!
Get the Miller Lizard Embossed Leather Sandal for $198 at Tory Burch!