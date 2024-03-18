Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re up on contemporary fashion trends, you know that dad shoes and jeans are seriously in right now. And it’s not just people like Us — celebs are loving the style too! There’s something about clunky, supportive and ultra-cushiony sneakers that has everyone clicking “add to cart.” The bulkier and chunkier, the better!

New Balance is probably the best-known brand for pioneering the dad shoe resurgence, but even designer brands like Golden Goose, Balenciaga and Yeezy are all about it. (The latter options will set you back four figures though, so maybe only consider these if you’re going for a rich dad look!) Jennifer Aniston, the trendy queen that she is, recently stepped out in a pair of classic ’70s-era New Balances, proving that these are now a white sneaker equivalent in the style world. We found the exact pair of sneakers she wore for just $80!

In traditional dad-shoe fashion, these shoes have an angled wedge heel that adds an inch or two, offering a comfortable EVA midsole and foam footbed that give every step a cloud-like feel. Each sneaker has an unbacked suede and mesh upper that gives it a sleek, clean look while a lace-up closure and herringbone outsole add functionality. They are perfect for day-to-day wear!

The style of these sneakers is what really catches the eye, even for dad-shoe enthusiasts; they are extra thick, chunky, retro and totally timeless! With a modern twist on the ’70s classic, these maintain the bold, oversized, asymmetric branding and round-toe design that make New Balances iconic while adding some chic elements and even more cushioning. The comfort and style combo is a match made in heaven!

The only thing that makes dad sneakers better is wearing them with dad jeans. We love the look of these sneakers with a pair of aforementioned dad jeans, a loose cropped tee, layered jewelry and a trendy handbag or with a dress to add a vintage flair. If you’re trying to be like Jennifer Aniston (aren’t we all?), try wearing them with jeans, a long black coat, a white tee and a baseball cap.

The New Balances that Aniston has are neutral, making them easy to style, but there are colorful options too — you can grab a pair with pink or yellow accents, blue detailing, gray suede and more. Whether you’re looking for an everyday shoe or a staple walking shoe, these kicks will allow you to do it in high fashion!

Get the New Balance 237 Sneakers for $80 at DSW!