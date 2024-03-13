Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Balenciaga is one of those iconic brands well-known to those in fashion, but not as much to the general public — especially in the United States. If you’re not familiar with Balenciaga, let’s take a mini trip to Spain — all you need to know is that it’s a Spanish luxury fashion house that makes sneakers, handbags and ready-to-wear pieces worn by the rich and famous. Similar to Prada and Gucci, it has a reputation for being expensive.

As such, you’ll see Kim Kardashian, Jessica Simpson and other celebrities sporting Balenciaga for all sorts of occasions. One of the most well-known sneakers, the Triple S Sneaker, is chunky, trendy and modern… oh, and it will set you back $1,100. If you’re anything like Us, we love the look — but aren’t willing to spend a month’s worth of rent on a pair of kicks. That’s why we found a pair of Steve Madden sneakers that looks seriously similar to the Balenciaga ones — the only difference being an $80 price tag!

These sneakers are designed with the “dad look” in mind, boasting a chunky sole, plush footbed, neutral color and extra support. Although they look clunky (in a good, stylish way, of course!) these shoes are surprisingly lightweight. They add a playful, fashion-forward flair to any outfit while yielding one of the primary benefits of dad shoes: comfort! Reviewers say they can “wear them all day without any discomfort.”

The thick, cushy sole will give you an extra 2.5 inches of height — yes, you read that correctly! If you’re a shorter gal, say goodbye to the days of asking for help to reach the top shelf. And if you have narrow feet, you know how difficult it is to find a pair of sneakers that doesn’t make you feel like you’re slipping side to side on ice. These sneakers fit snugly around the foot, which is great for people with narrow feet; if your feet are on the “normal” or wide end of the spectrum, however, it’s recommended to order a half or full size up!

Related: 15 Comfortable Flats That Are Much More Stylish Than Heels Flats have never gone out of style… and quite honestly, we don’t think they ever will! Not only are they typically more comfortable than heels, but they can also be ten times more stylish. There’s something about a nice pair of flats that exudes a confident, elegant, classy vibe — plus, they go with pretty […]

Plain white goes with everything, but you can choose from 42 different colors, some bright and some neutral. (To stick with the dad shoe aesthetic and look the “most Balenciaga” though, the neutral-colored varieties are the way to go!) If you’re not sure what to wear them with, take some inspo from celebs like Bella Hadid who dresses them up with a top, skirt and cardigan or like Hailey Bieber and Rita Ora who dress them down with shorts and loungewear.

These shoes are ultra-versatile for day-to-day wear, so you can rest easy knowing that you’ll get your money’s worth (versus spending the money on a pair of heels you’ll wear once a year). Reviewers say they are easy to clean, too — another excuse for you to wear them 24/7!

Get the Steve Madden Women’s Possession Sneaker for $80 (originally $100) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other chunky sneakers on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!