Every year has an official Billboard song of the summer — last year that was “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen with Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time” hit coming in a close second. While we can’t predict what the song of the summer will be this year, we can predict what the official outfit of the summer will be.

Jumpsuits are practical for transitional weather anyway, but this one has the style to make it worthy of the “official outfit of the summer” status. And no, there’s nothing actually official about it, but there is in our heads! This all-in-one outfit will be all you want to wear this warm season.

A rayon and spandex fabric gives this jumpsuit a nice stretch and a lightweight, breathable feel, perfect for breezy summer days or outdoor spring gatherings (or both!). Flowy wide-leg pants add to the comfort factor while a fitted smocked top flatters your shape — it’s a match made in heaven! This outfit was designed to be ultra-comfy with thick straps (that don’t dig into your shoulders) and a smocked top that eliminates the need for a bra.

If you’re looking for outfit inspo, we’ve got you. This spring, you’re going to want to try wearing this jumpsuit with a jean jacket, shoulder bag, sun hat and sneakers. It’s the perfect outfit for picnics, graduations, baby showers or even on a walk with the dog! You can also use it as an errand-running outfit.

Once it gets warm (or if you’re taking a vacation somewhere warm), this jumpsuit can double as a beach coverup or as a poolside ‘fit. You can also wear it to farmers’ markets, museums and wherever else you like to unwind during the summer! But wherever you go, we recommend sandals, sunnies and plenty of jewelry — this will give you a slightly boho and totally chic look.

There are eight different colors to choose from, all neutrals. We love the apricot beige and coffee brown colors for spring, but choose whichever is most appealing to you! Reviewers love the fit, style, material and functionality of the pockets, one calling it a “must-have” for spring and summer.

“Flattering! So very flattering. I love how cute this jumper is. Made extremely well. I will be ordering more colors. I am obsessed!”

The jumpsuit is also flattering for any body type, “hugging all the right places and forgiving in other places.” The word ‘versatile’ doesn’t do it justice! We can’t wait to set the spring and summer “it outfit” with this jumpsuit.

See it: Get the Automet Casual Sleeveless Jumper for $32 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

