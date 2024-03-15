Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you have straight hair like I do, it’s fun to spruce it up every once in a while with some curls or waves. I’ve tried all the no-heat methods like braiding my hair, wrapping it around socks (look it up) and sleeping in rollers, but all of these require washing it and letting it set for eight hours — there’s not always time for that! Unless you sleep in braids, socks or rollers, an iron is the way to go.

But curling irons have a few issues; first, the clamp always leaves an indent in the hair, ruining the seamless look; second, since the barrel is one size, it creates curls that all look the same; third, curling irons can damage hair by clamping it too tightly to the barrel. That’s not to say curling irons are bad, but if you’ve ever used a curling wand, you probably never look back!

Obvious from the shape, this curling wand isn’t like the others. It has bubble shapes along the iron that allow you to customize your waves or curls. For tousled waves, simply wrap one-inch hair sections around the bubbles; for tight spirals, hair sections should wrap between bubbles. If you do a little bit of both, you get a 100% natural-looking, bouncy mane that turns heads everywhere you go!

The beaded wand doesn’t have a clamp, so indents don’t form at the bottom of the hair — phew! A tourmaline ceramic coating evens heat distribution to prevent frizz and adds an eye-catching shine, so you’re left with a flawless, salon-quality hairdo in no time. It really doesn’t take long to do — the wand can reach up to 400 degrees, expediting the curling process and ensuring you finish your curls in with time to spare ahead of that 6 p.m. dinner reservation.

Simply point the wand barrel down while you wrap your hair around the beads, leave it for a few seconds and voila! Just make sure to apply heat protectant beforehand… we don’t want damage! I have very thick hair and it still only takes around 10 or 12 seconds to curl each section. Finish it off with a little hairspray and you’re good to go all day (or evening) long whether you’re heading to work, having a night out with friends, taking the kids to school or even traveling across the country.

So if you’re feeling bored or uninspired by your look, trust me — there’s nothing that this magic wand can’t fix! Pro tip: The curls look even better the next day, so try preserving them in a ponytail while you sleep. (Sleeping softens them just enough without flattening.)

Get the Bed Head Rock N Roller Round Barrel Curling Wand for $19 (originally $30!) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

