Sometimes, it’s hard to pick a style. One day you’re feeling free-spirited and boho while another day you’re feeling a little more traditional and clean-cut; some days you love patterns while others you prefer simple solid colors. It may feel like you have to choose, but contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to! Personal style is just that: personal. That’s the beauty of it! Your style should be yours.

One way to give yourself the ability to oscillate between or combine styles is to choose ultra-versatile pieces, ones that you can wear with different things to create completely different looks. These pieces are hard to come by, especially when you’re looking for pieces that combine two opposite styles: preppy and bohemian.

This tiered skirt took on the challenge and prevailed — it proved to Us that this unusual merging of worlds is possible. It has a subtle pleated look around the tiers, a flattering A-line design and an elastic waistband that can make for either a low, mid or high-rise fit. And since you can change the height of the waistband, the skirt is equally suitable for taller and shorter women!

Maxi skirts like this are the perfect transitional weather bottoms because, for most of spring, it’s too chilly for shorts and short sleeves — but a little too warm for jeans and sweaters. This skirt shields your legs from the elements and breezy winds, but isn’t thick and stiff. It has a lightweight and airy feel, perfect for picnics, concerts, midday walks and beach vacations (if you’re lucky enough to have one scheduled!).

There are 20 different color and pattern options to choose from: some floral, some plaid and a few solid colors. The solid and plaid varieties lean more toward preppy while the floral ones look more boho, but any can go either way depending on how you style!

For a preppy vibe, try pairing this skirt with a short puff sleeve top, a nice handbag and kitten keels or with a tight long-sleeve top and sneakers. If you want boho as your baseline, wearing this skirt with a cropped tank top, sun hat and sandals (or no shoes at all!) is the way to go! Whatever you do, rock your mishmash of styles with confidence.

We’re grateful to have found this skirt — it’s one of those hard-to-find pieces that don’t come around often. We can’t wait to frolic in this skirt all spring and summer long!

See it: Get the Zesica Plaid Flower Flowy Maxi Skirt for $30 (originally $33) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

