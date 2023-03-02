This No. 1 Bestselling Snail Essence Could Repair Seriously Damaged Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We know a lot of people who feel like they’ve hit a roadblock with their skin. They try and try to keep it looking and feeling healthy, but now it seems like nothing will have any effect. The wrinkles keep forming, the blemishes just keep popping up and everything is dry and dull. All we can do is hope for an anti-aging miracle.

And that miracle is here! This number one bestselling essence is a skin savior with unique ingredients and years of experience when it comes to changing shoppers’ lives. All of the best miracles are affordable too, right? Right! This COSRX Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence is even on sale right now!

Was $25 On Sale: $20 You Save 20% See it!

You read that right — the key ingredient in this essence is 96.3% snail secretion filtrate. Snail mucin may sound a little icky, but it’s actually so many people’s holy grail when it comes to clear, happy, bouncy skin. it could soothe irritation, prevent moisture loss in dry/dehydrated skin, brighten up dullness and dark spots and seriously revitalize damaged areas. Reviewers say it’s helped with their rosacea too!

This cult-favorite K-beauty essence is also made with sodium hyaluronate for an extra mega-boost of moisture throughout the day or overnight, plus collagen and elastin to resurface and improve firmness, glycolic acid to gently exfoliate and smooth texture and allantoin to soothe redness and blemishes!

This COSRX essence might sound a little sticky, but it’s actually very lightweight and should absorb quickly into skin for long-lasting hydration. It also contains no parabens, sulfates or phthalates, and it’s made with all natural ingredients. It’s even hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested, which we know will make anyone with sensitive skin happy!

Lastly, we wanted to mention that no snails are harmed in the process of creating this product. It’s totally cruelty-free overall, which we know is a huge plus or an absolute essential for so many shoppers. Sound like something you need in your life? Grab a bottle while it’s 20% off!

