Neck Wrinkles? These Firming Pads Could Show Results Within 3 Weeks

When it comes to skincare, we tend to stay mostly focused on our face. We have a whole routine for our face, and we exfoliate and moisturize our body every day as well. The problem is, we often ignore the thing that connects them — our neck!

Our neck skin is prone to wrinkling and sagging, especially with “tech neck” as a factor in the modern age. The more you look down at your phone, the more likely you’re dealing with signs of aging on your neck. It’s smart to use your facial moisturizer and serums on your neck, but a little extra help could ultimately make a huge difference!

The Blumbody Neck Smoothing Pads are a non-invasive anti-aging treatment you can reuse over and over again. Looking for firmer, smoother, lifted skin? Want to improve the appearance of and prevent new wrinkles and fine lines? Sick of sagging skin, sun damage and tech neck? You’ve found the right product!

These smoothing pads are designed to pull wrinkle-fighting moisture to the skin’s top layer, increasing collagen production and blood flow overnight. You’ll also love to see that they’re dermatologist-approved, clinically-tested, toxin-free and hypoallergenic. They do come with a mini allergy test patch though in case you have sensitive skin and want to feel confident before your first use!

These overnight firming pads, which are cruelty-free and vegan, can each be reused 15 to 20 times when properly stored and cleaned. Your purchase will come with silicone cleansing soap and instructions. Just gently wash whenever it feels like it’s losing its stickiness and let air dry before your next use. We can thank Blumbody for curing these patches with platinum instead of peroxide, making them more malleable and giving them stronger adhesion for effective use again and again!

You can grab a two-pack, three-pack or four-pack of this product. The bigger the pack, the more you ultimately save! We definitely recommend the four-pack so you can truly see the results. In just three weeks, you may start noticing fewer fine lines, more hydration and heightened radiance, and after two months, you could see a less crepey texture and the prevention of new wrinkles. So good!

