Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

10 Best At-Home Hair Removal Devices Under $400

By
hair removal devices
Rose Skin Co.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hair today, gone tomorrow! If you’re tired of shaving your legs multiple times a week, then you’ve come to the right place. We tracked down the 10 best hair removal devices under $50 that you can use from the comfort of your own home. No more trips to the spa or salon for pricey, painful laser hair removal treatments! Now you can get the job done on your own with this innovative equipment.

From razorz to lasers, these hair removal tools will leave your skin soft and smooth so you can feel your best! Say goodbye to stubborn stubble and peace out to peach fuzz with these 10 hair removal products!

Bestselling Hair Removal: AMZGirl IPL Hair Removal Razor

hair removal device
Amazon

Highlights:

  • No. 1 bestseller
  • 5 power levels and ergonomic design
  • Auto mode and manual mode

Pros:

  • On sale
  • Comes with protective eyewear, a razor, an instruction manual and a hair and skin color card
  • Easy to use

Cons:

  • Plug-in device — not wireless
See It!

Most Compact Hair Removal: Finishing Touch Flawless Women’s Painless Hair Remover

compact hair removal device
Amazon

Highlights:

  • Shaped like a tube of lipstick for discreet hair removal
  • Compact — great when you’re on the go
  • Designed for facial hair removal

Pros:

  • Painless
  • Pretty rose gold packaging
  • Affordable

Cons:

  • Only works on face, not meant for rest of body
See It!

Best Award-Winning Hair Removal Device: Ulike Sapphire Air3 IPL Hair Removal Handset

hair removal handset
Ulike

Highlights:

  • Cooling technology
  • Award-winning
  • Three energy modes

Pros:

  • Permanent hair reduction in just 3 weeks
  • Quick process and results
  • Relatively painless

Cons:

  • Expensive
See It!

Best Barbiecore Hair Removal Device: Rose Skin Co. IPL Hair Removal Handset

hair removal handset
Rose Skin Co.

Highlights:

  • Delivers smooth, soft skin
  • Works all over your body
  • 5 intensity levels

Pros:

  • Pretty pink packaging
  • Pain-free, safe and gentle
  • Eliminates ingrown hairs at the root and reduces hair growth

Cons:

  • Pricey
See It!

Best Value Hair Removal Device: Aopvui Laser Hair Removal Device

hair removal device
Amazon

Highlights:

  • On sale
  • 9 energy intensities
  • Slows hair growth

Pros

  • Effective
  • Affordable
  • Easy to use

Cons:

  • Results are not immediate
See It!

Best Long-Lasting Hair Removal Device: Aopvui IPL Laser Hair Removal Laser

hair removal device
Amazon

Highlights:

  • No. 1 bestseller
  • 9 energy levels and 3 functions
  • Effective results

Pros:

  • Compact size
  • On sale
  • Easy to use

Cons:

  • Slow but steady process
See It!

Least Painful Hair Removal Device: MEUKPE IPL Laser Hair Removal Device

hair removal device
Amazon

Highlights:

  • Delivers years of use
  • Works on full body
  • 5 power levels

Pros:

  • Easy to operate and use
  • Not painful
  • Efficient and effective

Cons:

  • None
See It!

Most Easy-to-Use Hair Removal Device: LYSMOSKI Laser Hair Removal Device

hair removal device
Amazon

Highlights:

  • Cooling technology doesn’t burn
  • Good quality
  • Leaves skin silky smooth

Pros:

  • Pretty in pink
  • On sale
  • Painless

Cons:

  • None
See It!

Most Luxurious Hair Removal Device: Braun IPL Long-Lasting Hair Removal Device

hair removal device
Amazon

Highlights:

  • Head-to-toe treatment
  • Superior skin coverage
  • Fastest IPL flashes up to 125 times per minute
  • 3 sensitivity modes

Pros:

  • Safe, fast and effective
  • Works extremely well
  • Bonus: comes with a Venus razor and leather zip pouch

Cons:

  • Expensive
See It!

Best Dermaplane Hair Removal Device: Finishing Touch Flawless Dermaplane Glo Lighted Facial Exfoliator

dermaplane hair removal
Amazon

Highlights:

  • No. 1 bestseller in microdermabrasion devices
  • Ideal for removing facial hair
  • Comes with an LED light

Pros:

  • On sale
  • Celeb-approved (Emma Roberts is a brand ambassador)
  • Gentle on face

Cons:

  • Only works on face
  • Blade is a little dull
See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Getty

Related: Olay’s New Super Serum Replaced 4 Steps in My Skincare Routine — It’s Only $30

eye cream before and after

Related: This No. 1 Bestselling Eye Cream May Make You Look '10 Years Younger' — 40% Off

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the ATG Summer Party

Related: Replicate SJP's Skincare Routine With This Brightening Eye Balm

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories