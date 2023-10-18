10 Best At-Home Hair Removal Devices Under $400

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hair today, gone tomorrow! If you’re tired of shaving your legs multiple times a week, then you’ve come to the right place. We tracked down the 10 best hair removal devices under $50 that you can use from the comfort of your own home. No more trips to the spa or salon for pricey, painful laser hair removal treatments! Now you can get the job done on your own with this innovative equipment.

From razorz to lasers, these hair removal tools will leave your skin soft and smooth so you can feel your best! Say goodbye to stubborn stubble and peace out to peach fuzz with these 10 hair removal products!

Bestselling Hair Removal: AMZGirl IPL Hair Removal Razor

Highlights:

No. 1 bestseller

5 power levels and ergonomic design

Auto mode and manual mode

Pros:

On sale

Comes with protective eyewear, a razor, an instruction manual and a hair and skin color card

Easy to use

Cons:

Plug-in device — not wireless

Most Compact Hair Removal: Finishing Touch Flawless Women’s Painless Hair Remover

Highlights:

Shaped like a tube of lipstick for discreet hair removal

Compact — great when you’re on the go

Designed for facial hair removal

Pros:

Painless

Pretty rose gold packaging

Affordable

Cons:

Only works on face, not meant for rest of body

Best Award-Winning Hair Removal Device: Ulike Sapphire Air3 IPL Hair Removal Handset

Highlights:

Cooling technology

Award-winning

Three energy modes

Pros:

Permanent hair reduction in just 3 weeks

Quick process and results

Relatively painless

Cons:

Expensive

Best Barbiecore Hair Removal Device: Rose Skin Co. IPL Hair Removal Handset

Highlights:

Delivers smooth, soft skin

Works all over your body

5 intensity levels

Pros:

Pretty pink packaging

Pain-free, safe and gentle

Eliminates ingrown hairs at the root and reduces hair growth

Cons:

Pricey

Best Value Hair Removal Device: Aopvui Laser Hair Removal Device

Highlights:

On sale

9 energy intensities

Slows hair growth

Pros

Effective

Affordable

Easy to use

Cons:

Results are not immediate

Best Long-Lasting Hair Removal Device: Aopvui IPL Laser Hair Removal Laser

Highlights:

No. 1 bestseller

9 energy levels and 3 functions

Effective results

Pros:

Compact size

On sale

Easy to use

Cons:

Slow but steady process

Least Painful Hair Removal Device: MEUKPE IPL Laser Hair Removal Device

Highlights:

Delivers years of use

Works on full body

5 power levels

Pros:

Easy to operate and use

Not painful

Efficient and effective

Cons:

None

Most Easy-to-Use Hair Removal Device: LYSMOSKI Laser Hair Removal Device

Highlights:

Cooling technology doesn’t burn

Good quality

Leaves skin silky smooth

Pros:

Pretty in pink

On sale

Painless

Cons:

None

Most Luxurious Hair Removal Device: Braun IPL Long-Lasting Hair Removal Device

Highlights:

Head-to-toe treatment

Superior skin coverage

Fastest IPL flashes up to 125 times per minute

3 sensitivity modes

Pros:

Safe, fast and effective

Works extremely well

Bonus: comes with a Venus razor and leather zip pouch

Cons:

Expensive

Best Dermaplane Hair Removal Device: Finishing Touch Flawless Dermaplane Glo Lighted Facial Exfoliator

Highlights:

No. 1 bestseller in microdermabrasion devices

Ideal for removing facial hair

Comes with an LED light

Pros:

On sale

Celeb-approved ( Emma Roberts is a brand ambassador)

is a brand ambassador) Gentle on face

Cons:

Only works on face

Blade is a little dull

