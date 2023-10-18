10 Best At-Home Hair Removal Devices Under $400

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Hair today, gone tomorrow! If you’re tired of shaving your legs multiple times a week, then you’ve come to the right place. We tracked down the 10 best hair removal devices under $50 that you can use from the comfort of your own home. No more trips to the spa or salon for pricey, painful laser hair removal treatments! Now you can get the job done on your own with this innovative equipment.
From razorz to lasers, these hair removal tools will leave your skin soft and smooth so you can feel your best! Say goodbye to stubborn stubble and peace out to peach fuzz with these 10 hair removal products!
Bestselling Hair Removal: AMZGirl IPL Hair Removal Razor
Highlights:
- No. 1 bestseller
- 5 power levels and ergonomic design
- Auto mode and manual mode
Pros:
- On sale
- Comes with protective eyewear, a razor, an instruction manual and a hair and skin color card
- Easy to use
Cons:
- Plug-in device — not wireless
Most Compact Hair Removal: Finishing Touch Flawless Women’s Painless Hair Remover
Highlights:
- Shaped like a tube of lipstick for discreet hair removal
- Compact — great when you’re on the go
- Designed for facial hair removal
Pros:
- Painless
- Pretty rose gold packaging
- Affordable
Cons:
- Only works on face, not meant for rest of body
Best Award-Winning Hair Removal Device: Ulike Sapphire Air3 IPL Hair Removal Handset
Highlights:
- Cooling technology
- Award-winning
- Three energy modes
Pros:
- Permanent hair reduction in just 3 weeks
- Quick process and results
- Relatively painless
Cons:
- Expensive
Best Barbiecore Hair Removal Device: Rose Skin Co. IPL Hair Removal Handset
Highlights:
- Delivers smooth, soft skin
- Works all over your body
- 5 intensity levels
Pros:
- Pretty pink packaging
- Pain-free, safe and gentle
- Eliminates ingrown hairs at the root and reduces hair growth
Cons:
- Pricey
Best Value Hair Removal Device: Aopvui Laser Hair Removal Device
Highlights:
- On sale
- 9 energy intensities
- Slows hair growth
Pros
- Effective
- Affordable
- Easy to use
Cons:
- Results are not immediate
Best Long-Lasting Hair Removal Device: Aopvui IPL Laser Hair Removal Laser
Highlights:
- No. 1 bestseller
- 9 energy levels and 3 functions
- Effective results
Pros:
- Compact size
- On sale
- Easy to use
Cons:
- Slow but steady process
Least Painful Hair Removal Device: MEUKPE IPL Laser Hair Removal Device
Highlights:
- Delivers years of use
- Works on full body
- 5 power levels
Pros:
- Easy to operate and use
- Not painful
- Efficient and effective
Cons:
- None
Most Easy-to-Use Hair Removal Device: LYSMOSKI Laser Hair Removal Device
Highlights:
- Cooling technology doesn’t burn
- Good quality
- Leaves skin silky smooth
Pros:
- Pretty in pink
- On sale
- Painless
Cons:
- None
Most Luxurious Hair Removal Device: Braun IPL Long-Lasting Hair Removal Device
Highlights:
- Head-to-toe treatment
- Superior skin coverage
- Fastest IPL flashes up to 125 times per minute
- 3 sensitivity modes
Pros:
- Safe, fast and effective
- Works extremely well
- Bonus: comes with a Venus razor and leather zip pouch
Cons:
- Expensive
Best Dermaplane Hair Removal Device: Finishing Touch Flawless Dermaplane Glo Lighted Facial Exfoliator
Highlights:
- No. 1 bestseller in microdermabrasion devices
- Ideal for removing facial hair
- Comes with an LED light
Pros:
- On sale
- Celeb-approved (Emma Roberts is a brand ambassador)
- Gentle on face
Cons:
- Only works on face
- Blade is a little dull
