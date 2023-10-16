Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As a fashion writer, hopeless romantic and Sex and the City fan, Carrie Bradshaw is my idol. And so is the actress who has made that TV character an icon — Sarah Jessica Parker. Now that And Just Like That… has brought our favorite NYC gals back on the screen, I have even more respect for SJP’s approach to aging. Rather than changing her entire appearance to retain her youth, the 58-year-old reminds Us that getting older is natural and beautiful.

Get the RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Vitamin C Eye Balm (0.14 oz) with Retinol Eye Cream Packette for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

The SATC star rejects the notion that we need a complicated skincare routine. In fact, her daily regimen includes just three steps! She told Self, “I don’t want to walk into my bathroom and see a drugstore on my counter. It confuses me. It overwhelms me. So, I pay close attention to what works on my face, what I know will integrate well into my everyday life, and I keep it as simple as possible.”

After applying RoC’s serum and moisturizer, Parker uses the Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Vitamin C Eye Balm. “To top it all off, I use [RoC’s] balm stick for my eyes,” she said. “First of all, it just feels good to not have to touch or rub on a sticky cream, and you can just do a nice, quick swipe under each eye. I’m always really thoughtful about anything with actives because I have sensitive skin, but I would say those are my three must-haves.”

Read on to shop Sarah Jessica Parker’s skincare staple!

Get the RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Vitamin C Eye Balm (0.14 oz) with Retinol Eye Cream Packette for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

The RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Vitamin C Eye Balm is a brightening eye balm which reduces dark circles and puffy under-eye bags while brightening your eye area. Formulated with vitamin C and peptides, this hands-free eye stick glides on clear and absorbs quickly. It’s dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin.

According to a study, 96% of participants noticed healthier-looking eyes in just one week! And 90% saw brighter eyes in one month. This moisturizing eye balm is compact for when you’re on the go. As an added bonus, this eye stick comes with a line-smoothing retinol eye cream packette!

Take a page out of Parker’s playbook and try this vitamin C skincare stick today!

See it! Get the RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Vitamin C Eye Balm (0.14 oz) with Retinol Eye Cream Packette for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from RoC here and explore more eye skincare here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 10 Best Anti-Aging Skincare Products That Get the Celebrity Seal of Approval Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Stars — they’re just like Us. Even though celebrities seem immortal, they grow older just like everyone else. They just have access to the best anti-aging beauty products on the market! We tracked down 10 celeb-loved skincare staples […]

Related: Shine Like the Stars With This Anti-Aging Vitamin C Serum That Brightens Skin Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. An apple a day keep the doctor away! And a vitamin C serum a day keeps the dermatologist away! We wish we had known about the importance of vitamin C for our skin — not just our diet […]

Related: Surprise! Angelina Jolie's Favorite Anti-Aging Serum Is Available on Amazon Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Celebrities seem to have an uncanny ability to not age. Think about it: stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie are now in their 40s and 50s, but still look nearly the same as they did 20+ […]

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!