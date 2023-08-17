Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
An apple a day keep the doctor away! And a vitamin C serum a day keeps the dermatologist away! We wish we had known about the importance of vitamin C for our skin — not just our diet — when we were younger. Maybe then we wouldn’t be Googling “how to get rid of wrinkles without Botox” on a regular basis.
And when it comes to vitamin C serums, one formula gets the seal of approval from clinicians and celebs: the SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic With 15% Ascorbic Acid. This anti-aging serum improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while brightening skin. According to a study, this popular product increases skin firmness by up to 37%, reduces wrinkles by up to 36% and enhances radiance by up to 44%! My own dermatologist Dr. Haleh Bakshandeh (whose clientele includes Molly Sims, Aimee Song and Camilla Coelho) recommended this vitamin serum to me to prevent premature skin aging.
Keep scrolling to see which stars swear by this SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum!
Brooke Shields
“I’m obsessed with SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum,” the Pretty Baby actress told Redbook. “It’s packed with antioxidants and really brightens my skin, and since I began using it, I’ve noticed a difference in my fine lines. So, I pat that on every morning.”
Sydney Sweeney
“I use the SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic,” the Euphoria star shared in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video.
Hailey Bieber
“This serum is a favorite of mine,” the rhode founder told The Skincare Edit.
Nicole Kidman
The Oscar winner told The Skincare Edit that the SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum is an essential step in her skincare routine: “I use vitamin C too because that does give you some protection long-term.”
Sienna Miller
The Alfie actress old The Telegraph that facialist Una Brennan got her hooked on this vitamin C serum. “Una got me on to SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum and now I use it every day,” she said.
Lucy Hale
The Pretty Little Liars actress told The Skincare Edit, “This is one of my favorite cult products, SkinCeuticals, and I just put like one to two, maybe I’ll do three drops.”
Ashley Graham
“My dermatologist, Dr. Shereene Idriss, told me about this,” the model told New York Magazine’s The Strategist. “I started going to her about a year ago because I felt like my skin was starting to look a little dull. I would look at it and it just looked mushy, if that makes any sense. I got this one, and now I use it every day. I definitely have seen a difference. It’s really brightened my complexion. I don’t even use a moisturizer over it sometimes because it’s super hydrating.”
Phoebe Tonkin
The Vampire Diaries alum told The Skincare Edit, “This is SkinCeuticals. It’s good protection for your skin and I always put it under everything. And I always put vitamin C on dry skin, not wet skin.”
Other celeb fans reportedly include Gwyneth Paltrow, Kristen Stewart and Tracee Ellis Ross.
