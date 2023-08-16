Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ll have what she’s having! Whenever we hear that one of our favorite celebs recommend a beauty product, we immediately add that item to cart. Well, in this case, it’s seven superstars — an iconic supermodel, two Oscar winners and four other A-list actresses. Not too shabby!

The cosmetics in question? Ilia’s Super Serum Skin Tint! This bestselling skin tint has received almost as many awards as the stars who swear by it! Infused with hyaluronic acid and SPF 40, this clean beauty staple delivers lightweight coverage with a dewy finish. Skincare and makeup all in one! On those days when you don’t want to bother with a heavy foundation, just use this multi-purpose product instead.

Keep scrolling to read reviews for the Super Serum Skin Tint straight from the stars!

Kate Hudson

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star revealed to Glamour, “Part of my skin-care routine is always my SPF. I stay out of the sun. It’s hard for me. I love the sun, but I try to be good about that. Lately I usually use my makeup for sun protection. Ilia makes a really great tinted SPF 40. I love it. It’s super dewy. Sometimes it’s a little too dewy, and you have to put a little concealer on it, and it evens it all out. But I love it.”

Hilary Swank

The Oscar winner told New York Magazine’s The Strategist that she can’t live without this Ilia Skin Tint. “I’m not a big makeup wearer, meaning I like my makeup to be more natural,” Swank said. “Ilia Beauty’s products are organic and natural. I like everything they make, really. The Super Serum Skin Tint can go underneath anything, and there’s a tint to it if you want a really light makeup base. I ask every makeup artist I work with now to use nothing that’s toxic, and we’re using Ilia makeup on Alaska Daily.”

Vanessa Hudgens

The High School Musical actress calls this Ilia Skin Tint her “little hack.” Hudgens told Who What Wear, “Today I just threw on my tinted moisturizer. I fell in love with this one by Ilia. It has hyaluronic acid and sunscreen. Sunscreen is such a big, important thing to me. I love that product because it’s all-in-one.”

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder told Vogue, “I don’t really wear makeup. If I’m going somewhere and I don’t have someone doing my makeup then I’ll do something very sheer. Ilia makes a really nice sheer face oil with some tint in it.”

Rachel Bilson

The OC alum shared her sun-kissed beauty routine with Allure: “I’m going to use this Ilia, it’s the Super Serum Skin Tint. It has SPF 40. I always forget to put sunscreen on, and I know that’s one of the most important things, and I just do a little bit. Sometimes I actually mix this with my moisturizer just to give it an even lighter look.”

Haley Lu Richardson

In a Vogue Beauty Secrets video, the White Lotus star walked viewers through her daily beauty routine. “My first step is [the Ilia Super Skin Tint], which is amazing,” Richardson said. “It’s not heavy. It feels like a continuation of my skincare. And it has SPF. Big fan.”

Cindy Crawford

The legendary supermodel revealed her beauty routine with The Zoe Report, which includes this Ilia bestseller: “It’s a skin tint, an SPF 40 and has a little bit of that glow, so I love that for summer.”

