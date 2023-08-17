Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Celebrities have more influence over pop culture than you may realize. In addition to affecting trends in fashion and output of entertainment, stars also inspire Us with their beauty routines. So much so, in fact, that items often sell out if they get the celeb seal of approval.

Case in point: the Caudalie Beauty Elixir. According to InStyle, once Madison Beer raved about the skincare mist in a recent Vogue Beauty Secrets video, the product immediately sold out on Nordstrom. Now that’s star power!

But the “Selfish” singer isn’t the only famous face who swears by this cult-favorite setting spray! Below are six other stars who have gushed about this Beauty Elixir for over a decade. Read on to find out why this refreshing mist is a holy grail in Hollywood!

Madison Beer

The pop star spilled her Beauty Secrets with Vogue, calling the Beauty Elixir “my favorite facial spray in the entire world.”

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

When W asked the supermodel and Rose Inc founder to name her “makeup miracle,” she said, “The Beauty Elixir from Caudalie. I discovered Caudalie backstage at a fashion show like 10 years ago, it’s been one of those products that I’ve really kept with me ever since. It’s a product you can use all day, everyday throughout your day. There’s no right or wrong way to use it, and it just feels incredible. It’s such a revival for the skin. It’s a great way to set makeup. I love it use on the a hot day, or even just to have one in my handbag. It’s brilliant for traveling, it’s fantastic for keeping the skin supple and glowy and moisturized during flights and certainly great when you’re landing after a long redeye. It’s just one of those products I’ve not had be a part of my makeup bag.”

Blake Lively

Us Weekly reported that the Gossip Girl alum shared a snap of her makeup drawer back in 2019, and this Beauty Elixir made a cameo.

Victoria Beckham

Posh Spice was a decade ahead of Us with this beauty trend! In 2012, she tweeted, “Caudalie from Paris gives u a ‘glowing complexion’ use it on top of your make up x vb.”

Jamie Chung

The actress exclusively told Us Weekly that she keeps this must-have mist in her bag. “I’ve got Caudalie Beauty Elixir face spray,” she said. “It’s for when I’ve been walking all day and I need to bring my makeup back to life.”

Annie Murphy

The Schitt’s Creek star revealed her morning beauty routine to Refinery29: ““I wash my face with Caudalie cleanser, spritz it with Caudalie spritz-stuff and slap on some Caudalie eye cream.” (The Beauty Elixir is the “Caudalie spritz-stuff” in question.)

Jessica Szohr

Another Gossip Girl alum, Szohr once told OK! Magazine, “I feel like I always use the Elixir by Caudalie. It’s a very refreshing spray. If you do wear a little bit of makeup it keeps it on without looking too oily. It’s just amazing!”

