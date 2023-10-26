Your account
The Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul High-End Deals

By
amazon-holiday-beauty-haul-high-end
Amazon

We’re in the midst of the third annual Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul — and it’s the best one yet! From now through November 5, you can nab major markdowns on your favorite beauty brands!

We previously curated a list of can’t-miss deals in this sale, but right now, we’re looking for some luxury. High-end, professional, premium finds only! Let’s take your routine to the next level, shall we? Shop the best of the best on sale below!

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Neck & Chest

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Neck & Chest Broad Spectrum SPF 25 1 Ounce
Perricone MD
  • Addresses creases and crepey skin on neck and chest
  • May even out skin tone
  • Moisturizing whipped texture
Was $95On Sale: $67You Save 29%
See it!

Foreo Issa 3 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

FOREO ISSA 3 Pink, Rechargeable Electric Ultra-Hygienic Sonic Toothbrush with Silicone & PBT Polymer Bristles
FOREO
  • Powerful sonic pulse technology
  • May remove up to 30% more plaque than a manual toothbrush
  • Each brush head lasts up to six months
Was $189On Sale: $95You Save 50%
See it!

Ahava Crystal Osmoter X6 Serum

AHAVA Crystal Osmoter X6 Serum - Revolutionary Youth Booster & Intense Wrinkle Reduction, Enhances Youthful Glow & Firming, Enriched with Exclusive Blend of Dead Sea Osmoter & Jojoba Oil, 1 Fl.Oz
AHAVA
  • 95% of testers saw less pronounced wrinkles in four weeks
  • 21 essential minerals
  • Designed to leave skin glowing
Was $80On Sale: $64You Save 20%
See it!

Eyeko Beach Waterproof Mascara

Eyeko Beach Waterproof Mascara, 0.27 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)
Eyeko
  • Lengthening and volumizing
  • Waterproof, smudge-proof
  • Ophthalmologically-tested
Was $24On Sale: $19You Save 21%
See it!

Payot Pâte Grise L'Originale

PAYOT - Anti-blemish, Acne, Spots Treatment - 6 Months Lasting - Pate Grise L'Originale Payot - Blemish Spot Treatment - Control Excessive Sebum
PAYOT
  • Anti-blemish treatment helps acne disappear faster
  • Soothing sweet almond
  • Use all over or as a spot treatment
Was $25On Sale: $20You Save 20%
See it!

Silk’n Flash&Go Pro

Silk’n Flash&Go Pro - At Home Permanent Hair Removal for Women and Men, No Refill Cartridge Needed, Safe, Painless - IPL Laser Hair Removal System
Silk'n
  • Could permanently remove hair
  • Painless and safe
  • Easy touch and glide operation
Was $349On Sale: $209You Save 40%
See it!

Burberry Touch Eau de Parfum for Women

BURBERRY Touch Eau De Parfum for Women, 1.7 Fl Oz
BURBERRY
  • Fruity and floral
  • Notes of blackcurrant, jasmine and cedarwood
  • Available in multiple sizes
Was $100On Sale: $80You Save 20%
See it!

RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner

RevitaLash Cosmetics, RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner Serum 3.0 mL, Physician Developed & Cruelty-Free
REVITALASH COSMETICS
  • Great for over-plucked brows
  • Hypoallergenic, vegan
  • Protects and enhances brows
Was $111On Sale: $94You Save 15%
See it!

Lorac Unzipped Eyeshadow Palette

LORAC Unzipped Eye Shadow Palette | Matte & Glitter Finish Eyeshadow | Shimmer & Matte, 2 Piece set (Pack of 1)
LORAC
  • Comes with primer
  • Mix of matte and glitter shadows
  • Cruelty-free
Was $42On Sale: $36You Save 14%
See it!

PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device

PMD Clean - Smart Facial Cleansing Device with Silicone Brush & Anti-Aging Massager - Waterproof - SonicGlow Vibration Technology - Clear Pores and Blackheads - Lift, Firm, and Tone Skin
PMD Beauty
  • Waterproof
  • May help minimize the appearance of blackheads
  • Over 7,000 vibrations per minute
Was $99On Sale: $79You Save 20%
See it!

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Holiday Beauty Haul here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

amazon-holiday-beauty-haul-wrinkle-fine-line-deals

