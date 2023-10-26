Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
We’re in the midst of the third annual Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul — and it’s the best one yet! From now through November 5, you can nab major markdowns on your favorite beauty brands!
We previously curated a list of can’t-miss deals in this sale, but right now, we’re looking for some luxury. High-end, professional, premium finds only! Let’s take your routine to the next level, shall we? Shop the best of the best on sale below!
Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Neck & Chest
- Addresses creases and crepey skin on neck and chest
- May even out skin tone
- Moisturizing whipped texture
Foreo Issa 3 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
- Powerful sonic pulse technology
- May remove up to 30% more plaque than a manual toothbrush
- Each brush head lasts up to six months
Ahava Crystal Osmoter X6 Serum
- 95% of testers saw less pronounced wrinkles in four weeks
- 21 essential minerals
- Designed to leave skin glowing
Eyeko Beach Waterproof Mascara
- Lengthening and volumizing
- Waterproof, smudge-proof
- Ophthalmologically-tested
Payot Pâte Grise L'Originale
- Anti-blemish treatment helps acne disappear faster
- Soothing sweet almond
- Use all over or as a spot treatment
Silk’n Flash&Go Pro
- Could permanently remove hair
- Painless and safe
- Easy touch and glide operation
Burberry Touch Eau de Parfum for Women
- Fruity and floral
- Notes of blackcurrant, jasmine and cedarwood
- Available in multiple sizes
RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner
- Great for over-plucked brows
- Hypoallergenic, vegan
- Protects and enhances brows
Lorac Unzipped Eyeshadow Palette
- Comes with primer
- Mix of matte and glitter shadows
- Cruelty-free
PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device
- Waterproof
- May help minimize the appearance of blackheads
- Over 7,000 vibrations per minute
