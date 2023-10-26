Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re in the midst of the third annual Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul — and it’s the best one yet! From now through November 5, you can nab major markdowns on your favorite beauty brands!

We previously curated a list of can’t-miss deals in this sale, but right now, we’re looking for some luxury. High-end, professional, premium finds only! Let’s take your routine to the next level, shall we? Shop the best of the best on sale below!

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Neck & Chest Addresses creases and crepey skin on neck and chest

May even out skin tone

Moisturizing whipped texture Was $95 On Sale: $67 You Save 29% See it!

Foreo Issa 3 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Powerful sonic pulse technology

May remove up to 30% more plaque than a manual toothbrush

Each brush head lasts up to six months Was $189 On Sale: $95 You Save 50% See it!

Ahava Crystal Osmoter X6 Serum 95% of testers saw less pronounced wrinkles in four weeks

21 essential minerals

Designed to leave skin glowing Was $80 On Sale: $64 You Save 20% See it!

Payot Pâte Grise L'Originale Anti-blemish treatment helps acne disappear faster

Soothing sweet almond

Use all over or as a spot treatment Was $25 On Sale: $20 You Save 20% See it!

Burberry Touch Eau de Parfum for Women Fruity and floral

Notes of blackcurrant, jasmine and cedarwood

Available in multiple sizes Was $100 On Sale: $80 You Save 20% See it!

PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device Waterproof

May help minimize the appearance of blackheads

Over 7,000 vibrations per minute Was $99 On Sale: $79 You Save 20% See it!

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Holiday Beauty Haul here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

