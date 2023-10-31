Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ask the average person to name their celebrity crush, and there’s a good chance the answer will be Megan Fox. The Jennifer’s Body actress is a brunette bombshell with beautiful blue eyes and perfectly plump lips. So, what’s the secret behind her pillowy pout?

Celebrity makeup artist Jenna Kristina told New Beauty that she coated Fox’s lips with a plumping and hydrating treatment before this year’s Grammys. This lip enhancement complex adds moisture and increases the appearance of volume, creating the illusion of larger lips. No need for lip filler when you have this nourishing formula that doubles as lip balm!

Keep scrolling to shop Fox’s red-carpet remedy at Amazon!

Get the Image Skincare Ormedic pH Balancing Lip Enhancement Complex for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 31, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Image Skincare Ormedic pH Balancing Lip Enhancement Complex is a multi-peptide treatment that promotes a plumper pout. Formulated with moisturizing avocado oil and soothing vitamin E, this balm conditions and heals dry lips (a wonder in the winter!). Watch as your lips look firmer and fuller after using this replenishing formula!

With just the right amount of shine, this clear lip plumper works on its own or over your favorite lipstick. A little goes a long way! Shoppers say this treatment actually stays on your lips, so you can simply apply once in the morning and once at night for hours of hydration. Thick but not sticky with a mild but pleasant scent, this balm is our new everyday essential!

Customers can’t get enough of this luxury lip treatment! “This is the only thing I have ever tried that heals my lips overnight,” one reviewer reported. “It’s so worth it! I am never without it.” Another shopper gushed, “Absolutely love this stuff. I have used so many lips products in my life and this is the best by far.” And one customer commented, “It goes on so smooth and my lips feel hydrated all day. Def my favorite chapstick.”

Channel Fox’s awards show glam with this moisturizing must-have for plump lips!

