Want a perfect pout like Blake Lively? One of the actress’ favorite picks is hiding in the Fashion, Beauty & Personal Care section of her personal Amazon Storefront — and it’s actually from Lady Gaga’s makeup line: Haus Labs!

While we love a clear gloss, we were instantly taken with Lively’s bright fuchsia pick, named French Martini. This vivid pink is perfectly pigmented and will wow on all skin tones. The best part? It’s so affordable!

Get the Haus Labs Le Riot Lip Gloss by Lady Gaga (originally $18) for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

This lip gloss is designed to deliver a mirror-like shine with a volumizing, reflective finish for lips that say, “look at me” — even when you’re not speaking. It has a unique formula too with a creamy, gel-like feeling that’s smooth and moisturizing!

This Haus Labs gloss also comes in numerous other shades, with different colors as well as different sparkle, shimmer and true shine finishes. Each is beautiful and multidimensional — but some are selling out. We’re lucky to find Lively’s pick still in stock, though you’re more than welcome to choose whichever hue speaks to you!

This lip gloss can make a statement all on its own, but it was also created as an option to wear over lipstick for an extra pop. Transform even matte shades into gorgeous, glass-like colors!

Shoppers are reporting that this gloss’ formula “feels as good as it looks.” They say it’s “not sticky at all and provides [a] remarkable glossy finish.” With over 8,000 ratings, we think it’s safe to say this product has made a big impact on shoppers — even the A-list ones! Thanks for the tip, Blake!

