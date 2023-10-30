Get Britney Spears’ Brand-New Book on Sale for 32% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This is a story about a girl named… Britney Spears. Just last week, the pop icon released her highly anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me. After years under a conservatorship, the Grammy winner finally gets to set the record straight in her own words.

Ever since breaking out onto the music scene with her debut single “…Baby One More Time,” Spears has become an international superstar, gaining a massive fan base and multiple awards. But she has also dealt with major struggles and scandals, from her infamous breakdown in 2007 to her custody battle with Kevin Federline. Through it all, the Crossroads actress has remained “stronger than yesterday.” And now she’s telling her side of the story and dropping new bombshells along the way.

Here’s what The New York Times had to say about Spears’ book: “[It’s] presented so cleanly and candidly that The Woman in Me seems designed to be read in one sitting. It’s nearly impossible to come out of it without empathy for and real outrage on behalf of Spears, whose admitted bitterness over the dire circumstances of the last decade-plus of her life…is tempered by an enduring, insistent optimism.”

