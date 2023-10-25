Britney Spears Thanks Supportive Fans as Memoir Makes History

Britney Spears thanked her fans for their longtime support after her memoir, The Woman in Me, made “history” on its release day.

“It’s happening ✨🤓📖 !!! My book is the highest selling celebrity memoir in history and it’s only day 1 !!!” Spears, 41, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, October 24. “Thank you to the fans who have been so supportive !!! Love you all.”

In the book, which officially hit shelves on Tuesday, Spears looked back at her ups and downs since being thrust into the public eye. While she spoke candidly about her 13-year conservatorship and name-dropped a few ex-boyfriends, Spears didn’t set out to cause controversy with the book.

“It’s not Britney’s intention to skewer anyone,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the book’s release. “She’s just going to relay the facts from her perspective.”

Spears shared a similar sentiment in a statement of her own.

“My book’s purpose was not to offend anyone by any means !!! That was me then … that is in the past!!!” she shared via Instagram on Friday, October 20. “It’s a beautiful clean slate from here!!! I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life!!! Either way, that is the last of it and s–t happens.”

She went on to say that writing the memoir allowed her to “find closure on all things for a better future.”

With the success of her first book under her belt, Spears is looking forward to writing something new.

“Britney is already excited at the possibility of a second book,” a second insider told Us. “Writing this one has been so freeing for her and a great experience, she’s eager to do it again.”

The source noted that Spears’ “pre-sales have been gigantic” and release day came with mostly positive reviews.

A third insider told Us that “a second book feels like a win/win for her” going forward.

While Spears’ revelations about her tumultuous relationship with Justin Timberlake — including her pregnancy and abortion during their early 2000s romance — have made headlines amid The Woman in Me’s release, she also reflected on her mental health struggles.

Spears recalled taking Prozac at the height of her fame and being placed on lithium during her 2018 stint in rehab. The musician also shared a message to anyone who makes fun of her frequent — and sometimes bizarre — social media posts.

“I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses,” she wrote. “But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture, doing whatever I want with it.”

The Woman in Me is available now.