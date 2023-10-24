The Woman in Me has audiences saying “gimme more,” and the response has Britney Spears considering a sequel.

“Britney is already excited at the possibility of a second book,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Writing this one has been so freeing for her and a great experience, she’s eager to do it again.”

Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, released the 41-year-old’s memoir on Tuesday, October 24, to generally positive reviews, and “her pre-sales have been gigantic,” the insider adds.

With The Woman in Me proving to be both emotionally and financially beneficial, “a second book feels like a win/win for her,” the source tells Us.

Related: Every Celebrity Britney Spears Name Drops in 'The Woman In Me' Memoir MEGA; Getty (2) Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me, is full of surprising revelations about herself, her family and countless celebrities. Ahead of the book’s October 2023, release, Spears clarified via Instagram that the memoir’s purpose “was not to offend anyone by any means,” adding, “That was me then … that is in the […]

As details from the book started to leak early, Spears took to Instagram to defend her memoir on Friday, October 20. She noted that most of the book’s stories were “from 20 years ago” and she has “moved on” since then.

“It’s a beautiful clean slate from here!!!” Spears added. “I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life!!! Either way, that is the last of it and s–t happens. This is actually a book I didn’t know needed to be written, although some might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future.”

The book recounts her rocky familial relationships, life under the conservatorship of dad Jamie Spears and her rise to fame. The “Stronger” singer also included many revelations from her romantic relationships, including that she lost her virginity at age 14 to a boy in her hometown and how she and Justin Timberlake handled an accidental pregnancy.

Related: Britney Spears Book Revelations: Biggest Bombshells From 'The Woman in Me' Britney Spears finally has the chance to share her side of the story — and she isn’t holding back about anything. The pop star addressed her ups and downs over the years in The Woman in Me, which was released in October 2023. From her public struggles to her controversial 13-year conservatorship, nothing was off […]

Britney opened up about feeling conflicted about having an abortion. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she wrote. “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Britney and Timberlake, now 42, who met in the early ’90s on the set of The All New Mickey Mouse Club, started dating in 1999 but ultimately split in 2002 over reports of infidelity. The Woman In Me alleges that both were unfaithful. Spears wrote that Timberlake eventually broke up with her via text message, which left her feeling “clinically in shock” and “devastated.”

Reporting by Travis Cronin