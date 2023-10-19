Britney Spears is owning up to a moment of unfaithfulness during her relationship with Justin Timberlake.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Spears, 41, writes about a transgression with dancer and choreographer Wade Robson in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, which hits shelves on Tuesday, October 24.

In the book, the insider says, Spears recalls dancing and making out with Robson, 41, at a Spanish bar while she was dating Timberlake, 42. The “Toxic” singer then shares that she and Timberlake “agreed to move past” the infidelity given the years that she was “loyal to Justin” and “only had eyes for him.”

Speculation that Spears cheated on Timberlake has been swirling since the ‘NSync star released the music video for his song “Cry Me a River” in 2003, one year after the duo parted ways.

Related: Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears' Cheating Claims in Their Own Words Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears’ once-dreamy teen romance turned messy after they broke up. Timberlake and Spears, who initially met on The All New Mickey Mouse Club in the early ‘90s, went their separate ways in 2002. The following year, Timberlake dropped his song “Cry Me River,” where he appeared to recreate their breakup in […]

The video, which features a Spears-lookalike model, seemed to suggest that the “Gimme More” musician had been unfaithful. Later that year, Spears told Rolling Stone that Timberlake warned her he was releasing a “controversial” video.

“He got what he wanted. I think it looks like such a desperate attempt, personally,” she told the outlet at the time. “But that was a great way to sell the record. He’s smart.”

In addition to owning up to a betrayal of her own in The Woman in Me, Spears also claimed in the memoir that Timberlake cheated on her with another famous woman. According to TMZ, Spears did not name the individual because she has a family of her own now.

The claims about Timberlake in Spears’ new tell-all don’t stop at infidelity. She also revealed that she became pregnant while dating the “SexyBack” singer in the early 2000s.

Related: Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake: A Timeline of Their Ups and Downs Alexa, play “Cry Me a River” by Justin Timberlake — and then, cue up “Everytime” by Britney Spears. Timberlake and Spears called it quits two decades ago, but fans are still invested in their rocky romance. The former boy bander and pop princess met in the early ’90s while filming The Mickey Mouse Club. In […]

“Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she wrote in an excerpt, according to People.

Spears went on to claim that she made the choice to have an abortion because Timberlake wasn’t ready for parenthood.

“I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby,” she wrote. “I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Ahead of the memoir’s release, a second source exclusively told Us earlier this month that “Justin’s not going to be happy” about the book, hinting that Spears “goes after him hard.”

Related: Celebrities Share Their Abortion Stories Plenty of celebrities — both those with and without children — have opened up about having abortions over the years. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, tons of stars took to social media to express their outrage over the decision. Cheryl Burke revealed that she had one when she […]

However, a third source told Us that “it’s not Britney’s intention to skewer anyone,” adding that Spears simply relayed “the facts from her perspective.”

Spears and Timberlake dated from 1999 to 2002 after meeting in the early ‘90s while filming The Mickey Mouse Club. Timberlake went on to wed Jessica Biel in 2012, with whom he shares sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Spears, meanwhile, shares sons Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. She recently separated from Sam Asghari, who filed for divorce from Spears in August after 14 months of marriage.

The Woman in Me hits shelves on Tuesday, October 24.