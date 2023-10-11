Britney Spears is gearing up to release her debut memoir — and the book might drum up some past drama with ex Justin Timberlake.
“Justin’s not going to be happy,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, hinting that Spears, 41, “goes after him hard.”
A second insider tells Us Spears is “excited but nervous” for The Woman in Me to hit shelves this month. Along with discussing her love life, Spears is expected to delve into her rocky relationships with her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears.
“It’s not Britney’s intention to skewer anyone,” adds a third source. “She’s just going to relay the facts from her perspective.”
Britney dated Timberlake, whom she met while working together on The Mickey Mouse Club, from 1999 to 2002. Timberlake, now 42, went on to release his hit “Cry Me a River,” convincing fans that the pair didn’t end their relationship on good terms. (The song was reportedly written about Britney’s alleged infidelity.)
The drama between the exes was revisited in the 2021 documentary Framing Britney Spears, which suggested that Timberlake helped push a negative narrative about Britney following their split. After facing widespread backlash from viewers, Timberlake issued a public apology.
“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond,” he wrote via Instagram in February 2021. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. … The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It’s designed this way.”
Timberlake referred to Spears directly in his lengthy statement for the ways in which he “failed” her over the years, also apologizing to Janet Jackson for the infamous wardrobe malfunction that occurred during their 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance.
“As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again,” he wrote, asserting, “I can do better and I will do better.”
At the time, a source exclusively told Us that Britney “does not hold a grudge” against Timberlake. “She feels that they were young and in love and both did stupid things when they were together. She was heartbroken when they separated, but it’s not something she dwells on now,” the insider explained.
While discussing her writing process in April 2022, Britney told fans it was “healing and therapeutic” to reflect on her past — and gave Timberlake a friendly shout-out. “I’m using the intellectual approach as Justin did when he apologized to Janet and me,” she wrote via Instagram. “Although he was never bullied or threatened by his family, he took the opportunity to apologize 20 years later!!! Timing is EVERYTHING!!!”
Timberlake isn’t the only famous ex to grace the pages Britney’s book, out October 24. Her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, is also mentioned — but the first source hints the references will be “heavily watered down” as the pair hammer out the details of their divorce. (Us confirmed the duo’s split in August after 14 months of marriage.)
