Ready to talk. Britney Spears opened up about the process of writing her upcoming book and how it has been unearthing some difficult memories for her.

“I’m writing a book at the moment and as it’s actually healing and therapeutic … it’s also hard bringing up past events in my life I’ve never been able to express openly,” the “Toxic” singer, 40, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 4, explaining that she wanted to address some recent posts about her past. “I can only imagine that I do sound childish but I was extremely young when the events took place.”

She continued: “But instead of using my heart, I’m using the intellectual approach as Justin [Timberlake] did when he apologized to Janet [Jackson] and me. Although he was never bullied or threatened by his family, he took the opportunity to apologize 20 years later!!! Timing is EVERYTHING!!!”

Spears’ post appears to be referencing a February 2021 statement from the former ‘NSync member, 41, responding to the backlash he received following the release of the documentary The New York Times Presents: ‘Framing Britney Spears.’

“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,” Timberlake wrote at the time. “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

The Crossroads star seemed to accept her ex-boyfriend’s apology and posted an Instagram video dancing to his music, while a source told Us Weekly at the time that she “doesn’t hold a grudge” against Timberlake. “She feels that they were young and in love and both did stupid things when they were together,” the insider said in February 2021. “She was heartbroken when they separated, but it’s not something she dwells on now. She’s happy and happy for him.”

Spears was less forgiving of her mother, Lynne Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears in her Instagram post on Monday. “My mom and my sister also did the ‘intellectual approach’ in indulgence by writing their own books as I couldn’t even get a cup of coffee or drive my car or really anything,”Britney wrote, referring to the restrictions of her 13-year conservatorship. “I’m not the type to bring up UNCOMFORTABLE CONVERSATIONS because it’s just NOT RESPECTFUL … but come on, LET’S ACTUALLY TALK ABOUT IT!!!”

The “Oops I Did It Again” singer went on to recount several instances when she felt she was “treated less than” throughout her career, including being told not to complain about her conservatorship and not being allowed to leave the car during a trip to Target during the COVID-19 pandemic. Britney also recalled a visit from three of her childhood friends during her Las Vegas residency, where she was not allowed to join them at the spa and was forced to work the whole time.

“I never felt heard ever!!! I was screaming inside and no matter what I said it was always looked down upon,” she wrote.

Britney concluded her post by noting that she plans to continue to express her thoughts and feelings on Instagram and in her book, now that she is free to do so. “So sorry if I’ve offended anyone by writing these stories,” wrote. “But just as my sister can legally mention my name in her book over 200 times, cry on TV and get a heartfelt ‘awww’ from most … I also have the right to share a couple of paragraphs on my Instagram.”

