Totally unfiltered! Britney Spears got real about her breast size in a candid social media post — and confessed that she wouldn’t mind making a little change.

“It’s crazy living in Los Angeles … I was thinking about getting a boob job … my boobs are fairly small,” the 40-year-old pop star wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, March 24. “I mean, with the right bra it’s fine but I was curious what a doctor would say !!! I lost 7 pounds in the last 6 months and that’s a lot for me !!!”

Spears joked that she’s “officially part of the ‘itty bitty titty committee'” following her slimdown. “They shrunk !!! I don’t know where my boobs went,” she continued, describing a recent unsuccessful trip to a specialist.

“I show up at the office and I’m going the back way walking up 8 flights of stairs !!! I’m like WTF is this ??? They want you to die before you make it there !!!” she teased. “F–K THIS !!! Nobody was there to let us in … uhhh how long do we wait here ??? 10 minutes go by … 15 minutes … f–k that 1!! I’ve never been back.”

After returning home, the Crossroads actress went “online to see the biggest starts [sic] getting facials with their facialists saying, ‘people don’t believe but no filter !!! This is real !!!'”

The “Circus” singer wondered what those ads were “trying to prove” by featuring a major (unnamed) celebrity. “I know she’s beautiful !!! I’ve seen her in person,” Spears added. “So it was weird seeing someone like her trying to convince people she’s natural [sic] beautiful … then I said to myself I do the same but I’m not nearly as beautiful as she is yet I kind of do the same thing !!!”

In November 2021, the Grammy winner was freed from her 13-year conservatorship, granting her the right to make her own decisions about her money and her health. Spears wrote on Thursday that she’d “never been more humiliated and embarrassed in my life [than] during the years in my conservatorship,” going on to call out her father, Jamie Spears, who controlled her finances for years before stepping down as her conservator.

“My dad always told me I was fat and being the heavy girl on stage wasn’t fun … It was humiliating !!!” the “Toxic” singer claimed. “I had one good cover in 13 years of my conservatorship … the rest were all extremely bad !!! They could have at least cheated and used technology … but they used it to make it worse !!!”

While Jamie, 69, may not have been a supportive presence, Britney thanked her fiancé, Sam Asghari, for unconditionally being her biggest fan. “I believe all girls care [about what they look like] and if you have ever had a guy say there’s no looking at your face … not @SamAsghari of course … you would understand how it really hurts !!!” she continued. “So I will admit I do play into how I look. … I am absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectifications and exploitations that women are subjected to … I have bought into [them] myself at times !!!”

Despite sometimes feeling insecure, the “Piece of Me” performer concluded that “the secret to my success was never how beautiful I was” and ended on an encouraging note. “I personally believe people can be happy whether they are skinny, old, fat, whatever … If you are happy and have good energy, you are 100% attractive !!!” she wrote. “Happy people draw light and it’s contagious and attractive !!!”

Britney said that she’s still in the process of “finding myself” and reminded her followers that it’s important to do thorough research before getting any work done. “As hard as it may be … learn to f–king love yourself !!!” she added.

Since regaining her freedom last fall, the Glee alum has been candid on social media about the struggles she’s faced in the spotlight. Amid a public back and forth with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, the former X Factor judge inked a major deal to write her own tell-all book. The memoir does not yet have a title or a release date, but it’s already grabbing fans’ attention.

“Britney will hold nothing back in the memoir,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month, noting that Britney’s relationship with the Zoey 101 alum, 30, will be explored. “Britney feels extremely betrayed by Jamie Lynn, as she has expressed publicly. She will lay out that without her, Jamie Lynn would have no career.”

