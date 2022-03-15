Looking back at life with her baby boys! Britney Spears reflected on her experience nursing sons Sean Preston and Jayden in a lengthy Instagram post.

“I breast-fed my two boys like a freaking milk factory,” the Grammy winner, 40, told her followers on Monday, March 14, of her now-teenagers, alongside a zoomed-in photo of her chest. “I had literally six full bottles pumped out and ready to go at all times beside me as I was breast-feeding because I never wanted my babies to go hungry! I was always spraying out and leaking because I was so full of milk. It kind of hurt my boobs!”

The singer went on to write that she became “so full” that she created “a milk factory in [her] living room” and had “literally 12 bottles at one point.”

After describing a recent experience holding a stranger’s baby while vacationing in Hawaii, the Princess of Pop added that she had “unbelievable” strength as a mom to Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15. “I remember how strong my back had to be holding them,” the Crossroads star wrote.

The songwriter subsequently linked this experience to her 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021, writing that it “stripped” her of her “womanhood.” The dancer concluded, “I was never the same. … As time goes by and I look at my body, I still have the same boobs but [I’m] a little wiser now.”

The actress shares her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline. On Sunday, March 13, Spears wrote via Instagram that watching her and the 43-year-old DJ’s boys grow up “literally sucks.”

The Mississippi native, who is engaged to Sam Asghari, explained, “They [don’t] need me anymore. … I’ve cried oceans for my boys and I’m not lying!!!! Hopefully one day I can show recent pics of us but in the meantime, I respect their wishes!!!!”

Spears’ comment came five months after she posted throwback photos with the brothers on social media, asking, “Why can’t they just stay babies forever??? They will always be MINE.”

That same month, Federline’s friend Eddie Morales made headlines when he shared new pictures with Sean Preston and Jayden looking all grown up. Spears’ youngest child even showed off his piano skills in the October 2021 Instagram slideshow.

“Seeing my nephews when they were [both] smaller then [sic] my hands now look at #life,” Morales captioned the upload.

