Britney Spears Is Open to Reconciling With Mom Lynne Not Dad Jamie

Britney Spears’ ongoing divorce from Sam Asghari “really changed” the pop star’s outlook on her relationships, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Now that she no longer has Sam to rely on, she’s more open to possibly repairing the relationship with her mom, [Lynne Spears],” the insider says of the singer, 41. “Britney knows it would take some time and she isn’t sure their connection could ever fully recover, but she’s open to the possibility.”

However, the source notes that Britney has “no intention” of reconciling with her father, Jamie Spears, and explained that any reports to the contrary are “totally false.”

Britney’s relationships with her parents, who divorced in 2002, grew contentious after she was placed under a conservatorship in 2008 following a series of public personal struggles. The guardianship — which was run by Jamie, now 71, before Jodi Montgomery took over in 2019 — gave Britney’s father control over her estate and person. (The conservatorship was ultimately terminated in November 2021.)

In June 2021, Britney broke her silence on Jamie’s conservatorship management, accusing him of abusing his position. “I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you,” she claimed during a court hearing. “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry. It’s insane. And I’m depressed.”

Jamie never publicly addressed his daughter’s allegations as she also took aim at Lynne, now 68, for not standing up for her freedom. “The whole thing that made it really confusing for me is these people [the #FreeBritney movement] are on the street fighting for me, but my sister [Jamie Lynn Spears] and my mother aren’t doing anything,” Britney claimed in a since-deleted YouTube video in August 2022, nearly one year after the conservatorship ended. “To me, it was like they secretly honestly liked me being the bad one — like I was messed up, and they kind of just liked it that way. Otherwise, why weren’t they outside my doorstep, saying, ‘Baby girl, get in the car. Let’s go.’ I think that’s the main thing that hurt me. I couldn’t process how my family went along with it for so long. Their only response was, ‘We didn’t know.’”

Lynne, for her part, responded to Britney’s claims via Instagram later that month, writing, “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships!”

While Britney remains estranged from both her parents, she has continually relied on her older sibling, Bryan Spears.

“Britney has always been close with her brother,” the source tells Us. “She invited him and his family to her wedding, and even though he wasn’t able to attend due to his previous obligation for his daughter’s elementary school graduation, he wished her the best. Bryan loves Britney and will always be there for her no matter what.”

Britney married Asghari, 29, in June 2022 after five years together. Us confirmed earlier this month that the personal trainer filed for divorce after 13 months of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Both Britney and Asghari have since spoken out regarding their “shocking” separation, and the Grammy winner is seeking to uphold their ironclad prenup. (They previously agreed that Asghari would receive “$1 million per every two years” of the marriage, capping at $10 million after 15 years.)