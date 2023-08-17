Sam Asghari Breaks His Silence on Britney Spears Split: ‘S—t Happens’

Sam Asghari is speaking out one day after filing for divorce from Britney Spears.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Asghari, 29, wrote via an Instagram Story statement on Thursday, August 17. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

Asghari — who wed Spears, 41, in June 2022 — noted in his statement, “S—t happens,” before concluding with a message to the public. “Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful,” he wrote.

The trainer filed for divorce from Spears on Wednesday, August 16, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, per documents obtained by Us Weekly. The legal paperwork also noted that Asghari is asking the pop star — whom he began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video — to pay spousal support and his attorney fees.

In addition to listing the exes’ official date of separation as July 28, the divorce filing also cites Asghari and Spears’ wedding date as June 11, 2022, two days after they tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony on June 9.

The former couple had an ironclad prenup in place to protect Spears’ estimated $60 million fortune. A source previously told Us that Asghari will receive “$1 million per every two years” of marriage with a cap of $10 million after 15 years.

Per the prenup, Asghari agreed to waive any claims to the pop star’s musical catalog. His name is also not listed on the deed to their shared house as they put the home into a limited liability company (LLC).

The insider told Us that although Spears initially found the prenup negotiations

“overwhelming,” she is likely glad the agreements had been put in place following her and Asghari’s split.

While Spears has yet to directly comment on the breakup, she appeared in good spirits after sharing a photo of herself riding a horse via Instagram on Wednesday. That same day, Britney’s sister, Jamie Lynn Spears “liked” People’s Instagram post confirming the pair’s split.

Amid the divorce drama, rumors online have alleged that Spears had been unfaithful to Asghari. Her inner circle, however, doesn’t believe that’s the case.

“Their friends would be really surprised if Britney cheated and they just don’t see that as a possibility,” a second source exclusively told Us on Thursday. “They believe there were other issues but cheating wasn’t one of them.”

The insider explained that “Sam just wasn’t happy and no longer saw a future with Britney,” adding that the pair “both wanted different things and they couldn’t come to an agreement on several issues such as having children.”