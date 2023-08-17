Britney Spears appeared in good spirits during her return to social media — hours after Sam Asghari reportedly filed for divorce.

“Buying a horse soon 🐴 !!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar 🐎 ??? I can’t make up my mind 🙈 !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on 😜 ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar 😘 !!!” Spears, 41, captioned an Instagram photo on Wednesday, August 16, of her riding a horse.

Earlier that day, news broke that Spears and Asghari, 29, called it quits after 14 months of marriage. Multiple outlets confirmed Asghari filed for divorce that same day, with Spears reportedly hiring prominent divorce attorney Laura Wasser ahead of the legal proceedings.

The former couple have remained tight-lighted about the state of their relationship amid the breakup headlines. Asghari slammed split rumors earlier this year after he was spotted on multiple outings without his wedding ring.

“Britney and Sam have their ups and downs, but nobody can deny they love each other very much,” a source told Us Weekly in June. “[They] are determined to make their marriage work.”

Spears and Asghari met on the set of her 2016 “Slumber Party” music video and went Instagram official one year later. The personal trainer was by Spears’ side when she broke her silence about her conservatorship in 2021.

“I would like to progressively move forward, and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby,” Spears, who shares Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, with ex Kevin Federline, told a judge in June 2021. “I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby.”

Before the singer’s conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, Asghari popped the question to Spears. The pair exchanged vows in July 2022 with a star-studded wedding which included A-List such as Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and more.

Two months before pulling the plug on their relationship, Asghari gushed over Spears on their first wedding anniversary, writing via Instagram Story, “Happy 1 year to my better half. One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my love.”