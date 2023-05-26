Together again. Britney Spears revealed that she has reconnected with her mother, Lynne Spears, two years after the pop star’s tumultuous conservatorship battle came to a close.

“My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time,” the Grammy winner, 41, captioned a childhood pic of herself dressed as a ballerina via Instagram on Thursday, May 25. “With family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds!!!”

Britney went on to note that she feels “so blessed” she and her mother were able to “make things RIGHT” after she was finally able to “communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time.”

The musician wrapped up her post by saying she loves Lynne “so much,” adding, “I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards!!!” The last sentence seemingly refers to her 13-year-long conservatorship — which was terminated in November 2021 — during which she was not allowed to consume caffeine.

The “Toxic” singer’s conservatorship began in 2008 after a slew of public struggles and her divorce from ex-husband Kevin Federline — with whom she shares her two sons, Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16. For years, Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, had legal control over her estate, as well as got the final say in decisions regarding her career, finances and personal life. Two months before the conservatorship ended, Us Weekly confirmed that Jamie, 70, was removed as the conservator of her estate.

After Britney filed to replace Jamie with Jason Rubin as her conservator in July 2021, Lynne — who also shares son Bryan, 46, and daughter Jamie Lynn, 32, with her ex-husband — weighed in on her daughter’s legal battle.

“I became involved in this conservatorship because I wanted to ensure that everything in my daughter’s life was handled in the best interests of my daughter the conservatee, which I did not believe at the time (and I still do not today) to be the case,” the Through the Storm author wrote in a declaration obtained by Us at the time.

Lynne also claimed that Britney’s relationship with Jamie had “dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred” because of his “complete control over her, his mistrust of her, his coercion of her, his ‘bartering’ with her over what she can and cannot do for whatever reward or punishment he is willing to mete out, his constant threats, and his decision-making over all aspects of her life.”

Britney, for her part, later claimed her relationship with her mother was not much better. “My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea,” she alleged in a since-deleted November 2021 Instagram post. “I will never get those years back … she secretly ruined my life.”

The “Womanizer” singer — who tied the knot with husband Sam Asghari in 2022 — doubled down on her comments the following year, calling the conservatorship a “set up” by her parents in a since-deleted YouTube video.

“There were no drugs in my system. No alcohol. No nothing. It was pure abuse,” she claimed in August 2022. “And I haven’t even really shared even half of it.”

Lynne reacted to Britney’s abuse comments in an Instagram post not long after. “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes,” she captioned a throwback pic of the two of them. “And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you! Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private ❤️🙏.”