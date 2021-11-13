She’s Free! Stars React to Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Coming to an End

Three cheers for Britney! Celebrities including Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Luann de Lesseps were among the first to celebrate Britney Spears’ conservatorship coming to an end after 13 years.

On Friday, November 12, the Grammy winner, 39, was declared free from the conservatorship that she’s been under since 2008, following a court hearing.

Spears has been unable to make her own personal or financial decisions following a series of public struggles — and her divorce from Kevin Federline.

The “Hit Me Baby One More Time” singer’s father, Jamie Spears, was appointed as the conservator of Britney’s estate from day one. Caretaker Jodi Montgomery later took over as the conservator of Britney’s person in September 2019.

The “Gimme More” artist spoke out for the first time publicly against the conservatorship earlier this year — calling for the end of the legal restrictions.

“I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years, and it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money,” she said during a June testimony. “And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested.”

The Crossroads actress revealed that she would “like to sue my family” over the whole ordeal, claiming anyone involved in the conservatorship should be in jail.

“I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them,” she continued.

Britney alleged that her conservatorship team wouldn’t let her “go to the doctor to take [my IUD] out because they don’t want me to have any more children.” The musician, who shares sons Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with Federline, 43, has been in a relationship with Sam Asghari since 2016. The pair got engaged in September.

Following her bombshell testimony, Britney’s quest to end her conservatorship took a series of positive steps. For starters, she was able to choose her own attorney in Mathew Rosengart. Then, in September, her 69-year-old father filed paperwork to end his role as the conservator of the estate.

Jamie was removed from his role later that month with John Zabel taking over the position until December, pending a November hearing to discuss the matter further.

Earlier this month, Jamie argued on behalf of his daughter to “immediately” have the legal restraints against her terminated for good, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

“Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop,” the November filing read. “As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her. For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship. So it is said in no uncertain terms, Jamie believes that the Conservatorship should end, immediately.”

On Friday, Britney’s attorney stated, “The record is clear, the time is clear. The time has come today to end the conservatorship.”

Montgomery’s attorney assured the judge, “Ms. Montgomery will be there for her. There is no reason that this termination cannot happen. The termination of [the conservatorship of] the person can happen today.” The judge then ruled to terminate the conservatorship.

