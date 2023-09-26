Britney Spears put her fans’ minds at ease after sharing an odd video of herself dancing with a pair of knives.

“I started playing in the kitchen with knives today 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️!!!” Spears, 41, captioned a pair of videos via Instagram on Tuesday, September 26, before clarifying, “Don’t worry they are NOT real knives!!! Halloween is soon 🙈🙈🙈!!!”

Both clips showed the “Stronger” singer wielding blades while dancing to the song “Principles of Lust: Sadeness/Find Love/Sadeness (Reprise)” by Enigma. She channeled Halloween colors by sporting an orange polka dot crop top and a black choker necklace, which she paired with white bikini bottoms.

Spears followed up her Tuesday post with another dance video, trading in her Halloween-themed look for a white long-sleeve crop top, pink bikini bottoms and white boots while doing spins and elaborate movements to the song “Love Story” by Indila. She captioned the upload with two snake emojis and a painted nail emoji.

Related: Britney Spears' Ups and Downs Over the Years Britney Spears’ career and personal life have faced a series of ups and downs over the years. Spears first showed off her vocal skills on the singing competition Star Search at 10 years old in 1992. Following a stint on The Mickey Mouse Club, she signed a record deal with Jive Records in 1997 and […]

The pop star’s latest uploads come amid her messy divorce from estranged husband Sam Asghari. Us Weekly confirmed on August 16 that they had separated after less than one year of marriage. Asghari, 29, filed for divorce that same day and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

“6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its [sic] honestly nobody’s business !!!” she wrote via Instagram on August 18. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!”

Related: Who's in the Zone? Inside Britney Spears' Inner Circle Britney Spears didn’t always have an easy time maintaining friendships under the strict rules of her conservatorship. “People don’t know this, but when I did Vegas, I was never allowed to go to the spa,” the singer wrote via Instagram in January 2022. “They didn’t want me having coffee or tea, so my friends from […]

As Spears and Asghari’s divorce continues on, some members of her inner circle have remained concerned for her mental health. “Some people are of the opinion that Britney’s on a dangerous downward spiral,” a source exclusively told Us last month, adding, “And the stuff she’s been [doing] hasn’t done much to dampen that worry. The concern for Britney’s welfare right now is off the charts.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Spears, however, is ready to “enjoy her freedom and meet hot guys,” the insider added. “[But] it’s hard to know what Britney really wants down the line — it changes so frequently.”

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us that Spears and Asghari have only “spoken minimally” since parting ways. While Spears was briefly linked to her former maintenance man Paul Richard Soliz, she “cut things off” last month.