Britney Spears and Sam Asghari haven’t had much to say to each other since they announced their decision to separate last month.

“[Britney] and Sam have spoken minimally. But hardly at all,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the estranged duo, adding that Spears, 41, has also “cut things off” with recent fling Paul Richard Soliz.

Asghari, 29, filed for divorce from Spears on August 16 after 14 months of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. He also requested spousal support and for his estranged wife to pay his attorney’s fees, according to documents obtained by Us at the time. Their date of separation was listed as July 28.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Asghari wrote via an Instagram Story statement at the time, also noting that “s–t happens.” He added: “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

After news broke of Asghari’s filing, Spears shared her thoughts on the breakup.

“Six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!” Spears wrote via Instagram in August. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!”

As Spears adjusts to her newfound single status, she also has been working on a series of personal projects, including new music and the October 24 release of her memoir, The Woman in Me.

Most recently, Britney’s younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, made headlines when she was announced as one of the celebrities participating in the upcoming season 32 of Dancing With the Stars. Britney, however, isn’t thrilled about her sister’s latest endeavor.

“Jamie Lynn’s DWTS announcement didn’t sit well with Britney. She feels like given what she’s going through, it’s not the right time,” the source explains to Us. “She wants the best for her family. But it doesn’t make her feel good. Britney feels like Jamie Lynn is capitalizing on her at a time when she is going through a very public divorce and her memoir is coming out soon.”

The insider also notes that while Britney “doesn’t feel good” about the situation with Jamie Lynn, 32, she also “knows it’s out of her control.” According to the source, Britney “doesn’t feel she’s being protected by her family at the moment.”

Britney’s relationship with her family became strained after she was placed under a conservatorship in 2008, which left her father, Jamie Spears, in charge of her estate. As Britney fought for her freedom, she accused her parents and sister of not being on her side before the agreement was terminated in November 2021.