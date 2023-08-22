Britney Spears fans shouldn’t expect to read about her ongoing divorce in the singer’s upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me.

Us Weekly confirms that Spears’ book was finished before Sam Asghari filed for divorce from the pop star on Wednesday, August 16. As a result, nothing will be changed in the memoir before it hits bookshelves on October 24. News originally broke in February about Spears, 41, signing a multimillion-dollar book contract with publishing house Simon & Schuster.

A source exclusively told Us one month later that Spears was excited to share her thoughts with the world, saying, “Britney will hold nothing back in the memoir.”

Earlier this month, Spears’ personal life made headlines when she and Asghari, 29, split after 13 months of marriage and six years together. The exes addressed their breakup in separate Instagram posts.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Asghari wrote via an Instagram Story statement on Thursday, August 17. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

Asghari went on to say that “s—t happens” while reflecting on the breakup, adding, “Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Spears, for her part, shared her own thoughts on her divorce, explaining via Instagram on Friday, August 18, that she was “a little shocked” Asghari called it quits. “But … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!” she detailed. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!”

In the lengthy social media post, Spears recalled “playing it strong for way too long” before pulling the plug on her marriage.

“I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!!” she continued, referring to past accusations against father Jamie Spears about her conservatorship. “But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!”

Spears and Asghari met on the set of her 2016 “Slumber Party” music video and went Instagram official one year later. Before Spears’ conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, Asghari popped the question and they tied the knot with a star-studded wedding in June 2022.

Two months before calling it quits, Asghari took to social media to praise Spears on their first wedding anniversary.

“Happy 1 year to my better half. One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my love,” he wrote via Instagram Story at the time.

As for what went wrong in their romance, a source exclusively told Us earlier this month that infidelity did not play a role in the split.

“Their friends would be really surprised if Britney cheated and they just don’t see that as a possibility. They believe there were other issues but cheating wasn’t one of them,” the source noted. “Sam just wasn’t happy and no longer saw a future with Britney. They both wanted different things and they couldn’t come to an agreement on several issues such as having children.”