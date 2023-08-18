Sam Asghari shut down rumors he’s seeking to shakedown Britney Spears amid their ongoing divorce.

“There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos,” Asghari’s rep Brandon Cohen said in a statement to E! News on Thursday, August 17. “However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be.”

The rep also noted that Asghari, 29, “has always and will always support” the 41-year-old pop star.

Earlier on Thursday, Asghari broke his silence on his and Spears’ decision to separate.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always” he penned via his Instagram Story statement. “S—t happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

News broke on Wednesday, August 16, that Spears and Asghari had called it quits after 14 months of marriage. Later that day, Asghari filed for divorce from Spears, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, per documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The paperwork listed the official date of the pair’s separation as July 28. The filing also cited Asghari and Spears’ wedding date as June 11, 2022, two days after they tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony at their Los Angeles home.

Per the documents, Asghari is asking Spears — whom he began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video — to pay spousal support and his attorney fees.

Following their split, rumors swirled that Spears cheated on Asghari while they were together. However, a source told Us that Spears’ inner circle “would be really surprised” if infidelity was a factor in the pair calling it quits.

The source added the twosome had been having “problems for a while” and weren’t seeing eye-to-eye both “on several issues such as having children.”

While Asghari is requesting spousal support post-breakup, the twosome signed an ironclad prenup prior to their wedding to protect Spears’ estimated $60 million fortune. A source previously told Us that Asghari will receive “$1 million per every two years” of marriage with a cap of $10 million after 15 years.

Per the agreement, Asghari also waived any claims to the pop star’s extensive musical catalog. The trainer’s name is also not listed on the deed to their shared home as they put the house into a limited liability company (LLC).

Spears has yet to address the breakup publicly but she appeared in good spirits via her social media on Wednesday when she shared a photo of herself riding a horse via Instagram.

That same day, Britney’s little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, subtly weighed in on the breakup after she “liked” an Instagram post confirming the duo had split.