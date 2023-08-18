Britney Spears has ceased communication with Sam Asghari amid their ongoing divorce, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“She’s not letting [Sam] in the home and they aren’t talking,” an insider exclusively tells Us of the pop star, 41. “They have had problems for a while and all of the drama surrounding Britney was incredibly hard for Sam to take.”

Us confirmed on Thursday, August 17, that Asghari, 29, filed for divorce one day earlier, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. Asghari is also asking Spears for spousal support and to cover his attorney’s fees.

According to the insider, Asghari thought the “intensity” surrounding Spears was “killing him,” but he “tried to make it work.” The source adds, “It’s been draining, yet his love never wavered. He just wishes people understood the depth of what they’re going through.”

A second source hinted to Us earlier this week that Spears and Asghari dealt with “issues” in their marriage, but doubted infidelity was one of them. “Their friends would be really surprised if Britney cheated and they just don’t see that as a possibility,” the insider said on Thursday. “Although things seemed OK on the surface, there was a lot going on behind the scenes. Sam just wasn’t happy and no longer saw a future with Britney.”

The Grammy winner and Asghari started dating after he starred in her 2016 music video for “Slumber Party.” After five years together and Asghari remaining her biggest cheerleader amid her conservatorship battle — which was terminated in November 2021 — Asghari proposed in September 2021. They wed in a star-studded ceremony in June 2022. Asghari broke his silence on their separation on Thursday.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote via his Instagram Story. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. “S—t happens. Asking for privacy seems [ridiculous] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Spears has yet to publicly speak out about their divorce but reportedly enlisted high-powered attorney Laura Wasser to help uphold the pair’s ironclad prenuptial agreement. Us previously reported that Spears and the personal trainer signed the legal document ahead of their nuptials, in which they agreed that Asghari will receive “$1 million per every two years” of the marriage, capping at $10 million after 15 years. Asghari also waived any claims to Britney’s music catalog and his name isn’t listed on the deed of their shared home. The duo had agreed to put the house in a limited liability company (LLC).

Various reports swirled earlier this month that Asghari is trying to contest the prenup terms, which he has since shut down. “There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos,” Asghari’s rep, Brandon Cohen, said in a statement on Thursday. “However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be.”

