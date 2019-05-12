Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, shared a sweet Mother’s Day tribute along with a throwback pic after her conservatorship hearing.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers out there doing the toughest job in the world!” he captioned the photo on Instagram on Sunday, May 12, that shows the singer, 37, leaning into him with her hand on his arm as they sit at a table in an Asian restaurant.

The post came two days after the “Toxic” songstress appeared in an L.A. court along with her mom, Lynne Spears, for a hearing regarding her conservatorship.

A judge ruled on Friday, May 10, that the pop star submit to a 730 evaluation, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

A source told Us exclusively that “Britney is exploring formally petitioning the court to end the conservatorship,” and the expert evaluation “is the first step in the process.”

The Grammy winner’s father, Jamie Spears, has been her conservator since 2008, when she was hospitalized following a very public breakdown, but earlier this month Lynne filed a request to receive updates on her daughter as Jamie recovers from complications of a ruptured colon.

The source told Us that Lynne “isn’t supportive of Britney ending her conservatorship” and “doesn’t believe that the 730 evaluation, which is essentially a very comprehensive report prepared by a team of Britney’s doctors and possibly a court-appointed medical professional to evaluate Britney, will find that Britney would benefit from the conservatorship ending.”

The mother of two, who shares sons Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, checked out of a wellness center on April 25 after seeking mental health treatment during a 30-day stay.

“Britney doesn’t live in fear of repeating what happened in 2007 and 2008,” a second source said. “She’s come such a long way as a performer, as a mother and as a person — and that includes knowing when it’s time to take the necessary steps to seek help.”

Asghari, 25, who has been dating Britney since the end of 2016 after they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, told TMZ last month that his girlfriend is “doing great” and “nobody needs to worry” about her.

