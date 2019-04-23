Stronger than yesterday! Britney Spears is “doing amazing” with her mental health treatment, according to her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

“[She’s] doing great,” the 25-year-old told TMZ on Tuesday, April 23. “Thank you very much. She’s doing amazing. Her fans are amazing to be so concerned, but she’s doing great. … Nobody needs to worry. She’s doing amazing. She’ll be back soon.”

Earlier this month, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Britney, 37, had checked into a mental health facility as she grappled with dad Jamie Spears’ illness, opting for 30 days of treatment at what one insider called a “wellness center that prioritizes physical, mental and spiritual well-being.”

Amid the pop star’s treatment, Asghari has been “nothing short of supportive through everything,” the insider added.

On Sunday, April 23, Britney was spotted leaving Beverly Hills’ Montage hotel with the fitness model, enjoying a day out of the treatment center to celebrate Easter with her boyfriend.

“They had been [at the hotel] all day together,” an eyewitness told Us. “Sam was sweet and seems very protective of her. She dropped a sneaker as she got into the car, and Sam didn’t skip a beat and immediately picked it up for her.” (Asghari also paid tribute to Britney on Instagram recently, posting clips of the couple cuddling and acting goofy.)

As the “Womanizer” singer focuses on her mental health, her father is recovering from emergency surgery for a ruptured colon in November 2018. Two months after that health crisis, Britney took an indefinite hiatus from work. “She’s been devastated over the prospect of losing her dad,” a source previously told Us. “He’s always been her rock, and seeing him seriously ill has shattered her. She’s been depressed and hasn’t been able to find a way out of it.”

Britney previously sought mental health treatment after a breakdown in 2007 and 2008 following her divorce from Kevin Federline, who is watching over the former couple’s two sons — Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12 — during Britney’s current treatment.

