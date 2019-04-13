Showing his love! Sam Asghari paid tribute to girlfriend Britney Spears as she seeks treatment at a mental health facility.

The personal trainer, 25, shared a compilation video of sweet moments with the pop star, 37, via Instagram on Saturday, April 13. “#internationalkissingday,” he captioned the post, along with three hearts. In the video, which is made up of several throwback clips, the couple goof around and lock lips repeatedly.

Us Weekly confirmed on April 3 that Spears checked into a “wellness center that prioritizes physical, mental and spiritual well-being,” according to a source. The move came in the middle of her father Jamie Spears’ ongoing health battle after his colon spontaneously ruptured. The songstress revealed the 66-year-old’s issues in January when she postponed her Las Vegas residency to dedicate more time to her family.

“Britney was distraught when her dad first got sick,” an insider told Us after news of her treatment broke. “Then there was a period where she was handling it better and feeling more positive because Jamie seemed to be improving, but then his condition worsened and she couldn’t emotionally handle the thought of potentially losing him. It was her breaking point.”

Asghari backed the Grammy winner in an April 4 Instagram post. “It isn’t weakness, it’s a sign of absolute strength,” he wrote. “People should only be inspired by this, at least I am.”

An insider assured Us that the model can visit his girlfriend in the facility. (Her sons Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12, with ex-husband Kevin Federline are also allowed to see her.) “Her boyfriend, Sam, has been extremely supportive and is behind her all the way,” the source said. “He’s so proud of her for wanting to better herself and for taking this step.”

Britney’s loved ones help her maintain a normal existence in the midst of personal struggles. “Britney lives a very secluded life and only has a very small, tight-knit group of girlfriends,” another insider noted. “She spent the majority of her time with her sons and Sam before entering treatment.”

