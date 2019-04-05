Britney Spears may be seeking treatment for her mental health, but according to a source, her father’s failing health is the main cause.

“Her decision to seek treatment did not stem from a drug or alcohol relapse; she simply had a strong emotional reaction to the stress of her dad’s ongoing health issues and decided to be proactive about it,” a source explained exclusively to Us Weekly.

In fact, despite her superstar status, the source tells Us that the Grammy winner, 37, is actually pretty low-key. “It’s funny, in a way, because she is such a force on stage, performing every night for thousands of fans in Las Vegas and around the world, but then she returns to a quiet house and leads a pretty normal life,” the source said.

Much of the pop star’s free time is spent with her boyfriend of two and a half years, Sam Asghari, her two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12, and close friends. “Britney lives a very secluded life and only has a very small, tight-knit group of girlfriends,” the insider shared. “She spent the majority of her time with her sons and Sam before entering treatment.”

Us reported that the “Oops I Did It Again” singer had voluntarily checked into a “wellness center that prioritizes physical, mental and spiritual well-being” on Wednesday, April 3.

Asghari, 25, has been “nothing but supportive through everything,” a source told Us. The model showed love for the musician on Instagram on Wednesday, resharing a message she posted about falling in love with taking care of yourself and writing, “It isn’t weakness, It’s a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am ♥️ #stronger.”

Others close to the former Mousketeer, including mom Lynne Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears, also voiced their support. “Yup, she rode the bus home with me after my first day of school, cuz she’s the fn best,” the Zoey 101 alum, 28, captioned a photo of herself with her big sis. “#WCW.”

Britney, who put her Las Vegas residency Domination on hold in order to focus on her dad’s health months after his colon ruptured, has been struggling to cope with his illness.

“Britney was distraught when her dad first got sick,” a source told Us on Wednesday. “Then there was a period where she was handling it better and feeling more positive because Jamie seemed to be improving, but then his condition worsened and she couldn’t emotionally handle the thought of potentially losing him. It was her breaking point.”

With reporting by Nicholas Hautman

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!