There hasn’t been a dull moment for Britney Spears since the pop star confirmed her split from ex Sam Asghari. After chronicling a night out with pals on August 20, Spears introduced fans to her brand-new puppy, Snow, three days later. That same afternoon, she was spotted driving a white Mercedes-Benz with a mystery man near her Thousand Oaks, California, home, prompting some to wonder whether she had already moved on.

For the first time in years, Spears is navigating life on her own. The star was still under her 13-year conservatorship when she and Asghari began dating in late 2016. “This is a new chapter for Britney in more ways than one,” says a source. (Asghari, 29, filed for divorce on August 16, citing irreconcilable differences.)

The source tells Us Spears, 41, has been busy “focusing on herself” while she prepares for the October 24 release of her memoir, The Woman in Me, and is also working on new music. Adds the source: “The songs will be about freeing herself from negativity and unhealthy people.”

With newfound independence come fresh concerns about Spears’ mental health. “Some people are of the opinion that Britney’s on a dangerous downward spiral,” says a second source, “and the stuff she’s been [doing] hasn’t done much to dampen that worry. The concern for Britney’s welfare right now is off the charts.”

According to reports, the man she was seen with on August 23 was Paul Richard Soliz, a former Spears employee with an alleged criminal background. Adds the first source: “She was finally getting to a positive place, and then Sam filed for divorce. People are worried how all of this will affect her.”

There’s talk she’s been reconnecting with family members. Her brother, Bryan, was reportedly spotted at Spears’ house shortly after her split from Asghari was announced. A third source says the singer’s “always been close with Bryan” and that the breakup has her reevaluating her relationship with her mom, Lynne. (Lynne and Spears took steps to reconcile in May following a three-year estrangement.)

“Now that she no longer has Sam to rely on, Britney’s more open to possibly repairing things with her mom,” says the source. “She’s not sure they can ever fully recover, but she’s open to it.”

As for whispers the singer has been speaking to her dad, Jamie, in recent weeks, multiple sources tell Us there’s no truth to the rumors. “Britney has no intention of reconciling with her dad,” says the third source. Adds the first: “Jamie is the last person she’d ever turn to. He will more than likely never be a part of her life again.”

Sources say Spears has mainly been surrounded by a handful of friends and members of her team. (Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline recently relocated to Hawaii with the former couple’s two children, Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16. Spears consented to the move in May, and the second source says she’s hoping to visit them soon.)

Related: Who’s in the Zone? Inside Britney Spears’ Inner Circle Britney Spears didn’t always have an easy time maintaining friendships under the strict rules of her conservatorship. “People don’t know this, but when I did Vegas, I was never allowed to go to the spa,” the singer wrote via Instagram in January 2022. “They didn’t want me having coffee or tea, so my friends from […]

She’s tight with her longtime manager, Cade Hudson — the two traveled to Mexico together for a vacation back in March. “Cade is probably her closest confidante right now,” says the second source, who claims Asghari was jealous of the pair’s friendship while he and Spears were still married. She also hangs out with her drivers, bodyguards “and dancers who are either on the payroll or want to be,” adds the source. “The most tragic thing of all is that there seems to be nobody capable of really helping her.”

Spears and Asghari aren’t on speaking terms. “Britney feels manipulated and betrayed by Sam,” explains the second source. The budding actor is currently living in a high-rise luxury building in L.A., and the first source says he’s getting a stipend from Spears: “She’s paying him until they settle everything in court.”

The source adds that there’s reason to believe Asghari will fight the prenup: “The people around Britney felt in the last two to three years that Sam had ulterior motives.” The second source says Asghari is “hoping things get resolved quickly,” adding, “He doesn’t want to play hardball with Britney, but if he has to, he will.”

Related: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: A Timeline of Their Relationship It was love at first sight when Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, but the fairy-tale does not have a happy ending. Spears was charmed when chatting with Asghari and the pair exchanged phone numbers and continued to get to know each other. […]

Accusations have flown that both Spears and Asghari were unfaithful. The first source insists Spears didn’t cheat: “That’s just Sam’s way out of the marriage. There was always a plan of action for his future.”

A fourth source says Spears did step out on Asghari, twice — including with Soliz. “He was fired when Britney’s team found out they were sleeping together, but then he came back into the picture,” says the source, adding that Asghari learned about Spears’ alleged cheating via security camera footage.

Things are looking up for Spears career-wise, however. In addition to her own new music, there are reports that Madonna — who was a guest at Spears and Asghari’s June 2022 wedding —wants Spears to join her on her upcoming Celebration Tour. “Britney’s grateful for the support she’s gotten from her friends in the biz — Madonna especially,” says the second source. “She’d love to join her, but the question is whether or not she can handle that type of pressure and attention.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Spears is planning to do a big sit-down interview tied to her memoir — though the first source warns it will be dependent on her mental health status: “Her team will have to evaluate where she is at to see if she is ready for it.” (The second source says Spears is pushing for the memoir to be delayed so she can update the book with details of the divorce.)

Related: Every Project Britney Spears Has Announced Since the Conservatorship Ended Britney Spears has been keeping busy since her 13-year conservatorship ended in November 2021. The pop icon was unable to make her own personal or financial decisions throughout the conservatorship without the approval of her conservators — which included her father, Jamie Spears, until he stepped back in September 2021. Since the arrangement was terminated […]

In the meantime, she’s eager to cut loose. “As far as dating goes, Britney just wants to enjoy her freedom and meet hot guys — that seems to be the priority,” says the second source, adding, “[But] it’s hard to know what Britney really wants down the line — it changes so frequently.”