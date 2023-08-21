Days after Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears, she bared all in a risqué video.

Spears, 41, took to Instagram on Sunday, August 20, to share a topless video. In the clip, she could be seen holding her breasts and rolling around in the sheets of a bed. She tossed her hair and kicked her leg into the air, showing her pink underwear and leather thigh-high boots.

She later shared another video via Instagram of a man licking her leg. In the clip, Spears posed with her hands on her hips while a voice behind the camera told the man, “Start at the boot, bro,” as he continued to lick her leg up and down.

The footage also showed a group of shirtless men holding Spears up near a pool. Spears wore a sheer green mini dress, white boots and black shades.

“When you go to meet up with a so called ‘friend’ and drive an hour for chicken !!! Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom,” she captioned the post on Sunday. “I knew paps were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so what does a bitch like me do !!??! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT !!!”

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, August 16, that Asghari, 29, filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage. Asghari took to his Instagram Story one day later to address the split.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” he wrote. “S—t happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

While reports circulated that Asghari was attempting to “challenge the prenup” he and Spears drew up before their July 2022 wedding, his representative, Brandon Cohen, cleared the air on Thursday, August 17. “There are many claims that Sam is … threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos,” he told E! News. “However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be.”

As for the prenup, a source told Us that Asghari will receive “$1 million per every two years” of their marriage, with a cap at $10 million after 15 years. His name is not on the deed of their house, and he also waived claims to Spears’ music collection.

Asghari isn’t the only one fending off accusations post-split. Rumors swirled that Spears may have been unfaithful, but a source exclusively told Us on Thursday that “ friends … don’t see that as a possibility.” The singer’s inner circle does, however, “believe there were other issues” between the couple, who had been having “problems for a while.”