Madonna confirmed the rescheduled dates for her Celebration Tour, but a few cities will no longer get to see the Queen of Pop in action.

The North American leg of the tour will now kick off in Brooklyn on December 13 and continue through April 2024 with stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Mexico City and more. The European section of the tour — originally scheduled to follow the summer North American dates — will continue as planned, starting in London on October 14.

Some Madonna fans, however, got some bad news. Because of “scheduling conflicts,” the tour dates in Tulsa and Nashville have been canceled. Additional dates in Phoenix, San Francisco and Las Vegas were also canceled, but each of those cities still has at least one stop on the calendar.

The Celebration Tour was originally set to begin in Vancouver, Canada, on July 15 but was postponed after Madonna, 65, was hospitalized in June. “On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU,” the singer’s manager, Guy Oseary, said in a statement at the time, noting that “a full recovery” was expected.

Days later, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Madonna was taking it easy after her health scare.

“Although Madonna is looking forward to getting back to work as soon as possible, she’s also taking her recovery seriously and isn’t going to rush anything because she is focused on her health above all else,” the source explained. “It’s a work in progress but she’s feeling confident and better every day.”

Madonna, for her part, said in July that she was on “the road to recovery” after receiving “positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement” from her fans and friends. “I have felt your love,” she wrote via Instagram in July, adding that she was feeling “incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

Later that month, Madonna said her six children had been a major source of support during her recovery. She shares daughter Lourdes, 26, with ex Carlos Leon and son Rocco, 23, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. She is also the mother of adopted children David Banda and Mercy James, both 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 10.

“Love from family and friends is the best medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect,” Madonna wrote via Instagram on July 30. “As a mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

The Celebration Tour marks Madonna’s first arena tour since the Rebel Heart Tour, which ran from 2015 to 2016. Her last outing, the Madame X Tour, was held entirely at smaller theaters with capacities between 2,000 and 3,000 attendees.