Madonna is grateful for her six children following her health scare and hospital stay.

“Love from family and friends is the best medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect,” the Queen of Pop, 64, wrote via her Instagram on Sunday, July 30, alongside photos with daughter Lourdes, 26, and son David, 17. “As a mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

Madonna, who was admitted to the hospital in June after a bacterial infection, also praised the “love and support” of her friends. She was even gifted a Polaroid of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face on it, which was taken by legendary artist Andy Warhol, by her longtime manager Guy Oseary.

“A perfect triangle of brilliance. [An] artist who touched so many lives including my own,” she wrote on Sunday. “I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone. … And thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me stay to finish doing my work ♥️!”

Us Weekly confirmed in June that Madonna had been hospitalized in the ICU for several days after developing a serious infection. Less than one week later, Madonna — who postponed her Celebration world tour to recovery — was discharged from the medical facility and returned home.

“Although Madonna is looking forward to getting back to work as soon as possible, she’s also taking her recovery seriously and isn’t going to rush anything because she is focused on her health above all else,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month.“She has an incredible support system around her and appreciates all the love she’s received. It’s a work in progress but she’s feeling confident and better every day.”

Among Madonna’s support system are her six children: Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy and twins Stella and Estere. The Grammy winner first became a mother in 1996, welcoming Lourdes with ex Carlos Leon. Madonna gave birth to son Rocco, whom she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, four years later. She eventually expanded her family further when she adopted David, Mercy, Stella and Estere between 2008 and 2017.

Madonna broke her silence on the health scare on July 10, noting via Instagram that her kids were the first people she thought about when she woke up. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” she wrote in her statement at the time.