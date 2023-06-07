Like mother, like son! Madonna shared a video dancing with son David Banda as she gears up for her Celebration Tour.

The “Vogue” songtress, 64, uploaded the footage to TikTok on Tuesday, June 6. The video shows the Grammy winner and the 17-year-old moving in sync to Joe Arroyo’s song “La rebelion.” In the clip, the Michigan native wore black pants and a black satin bustier with one of her signature cross necklaces, while the teen kept it casual in plaid pajama pants and a white tank top.

Madonna adopted David from Malawi in 2006. The “Take a Bow” artist also shares daughter Lourdes, 26, with ex Carlos Leon and son Rocco, 22, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, whom she divorced in 2008. The Michigan native adopted daughter Mercy James, 17, in 2009 and twins Estere and Stella, 10, in 2017.

Earlier this year, the pop icon admitted that she’s “still struggling to understand how to be a mother” as the parent of six kids. “Growing up with a mother like me is a challenge,” the Swept Away actress said during a January interview with Vanity Fair Italia. “No one gives you a manual. You have to learn from your mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest.”

While her two eldest children have both become artists in their own right — Lourdes as a model and singer and Rocco as a painter — the “Like a Prayer” singer noted that she didn’t push them toward a public life.

“I have never encouraged my daughter Lola to make music or my son Rocco to paint — but I’ve always exposed them to art, to music, and I’m happy that they’ve found ways to express themselves,” the Dick Tracy star explained to the outlet. “I have respect and admiration for them and for what they do.”

Lourdes, for her part, has said that her mom is a relatively strict parent despite having a reputation for flouting convention. “My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life,” Lourdes, who records as Lolahol, said during a 2021 chat with Madonna’s BFF Debi Mazar for Interview magazine. “I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school.”

The model went on to say that her mother tried to instill a sense of responsibility in her kids even though they grew up wealthy and famous. “We don’t get any handouts in my family,” Lourdes explained. “Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There’s no denying that. But I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, ‘My kids are not going to be like this.'”