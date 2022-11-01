Who is Madonna’s Daughter? Everything To Know About Lourdes Leon

Madonna, the Queen of Pop, has had an awe-inspiring career as a seven-time Grammy winning artist, trendsetter and boundary-pusher who has made an undeniable impression on pop culture, and the world. She is the definition of an icon and mother of six.

The “League of Their Own” actress’ latest 2022 album, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart. This makes the “Material Girl” singer the first female artist to ever have top-ten albums in five consecutive decades — a pretty impressive feat.

While Madonna continues to break records, her first-born child, Lourdes Leon, is all grown up and making waves of her own. The star’s daughter can be seen trending in recent years for pushing cultural boundaries everywhere she goes.

Keep scrolling to find out how Lourdes Leon is making a name for herself: