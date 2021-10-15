Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon isn’t holding back! In a recent interview, the 25-year-old revealed that her Met Gala experience was less than ideal.

“I’m really grateful to have been able to go,” she told Interview Magazine. “Maybe because it was my first time, but it felt crazy. You’re just shoved into a room with all these famous people and you’re supposed to talk to them and be their friend, even though you don’t f–king know them. That’s not my vibe.”

She continued, “I’m sure it’s fun if you’re someone who is friends with a lot of famous people, but I’m not. I didn’t know who the f–k to talk to. I felt so awkward that I literally called my boyfriend in the middle of it.”

But some aspects of the night weren’t as uncomfortable. “The dinner was fine,” she added. “I mean, I was sitting with Jeremy O. Harris, who I love, and Irina Shayk, who I love a lot. She’s so funny.”

For the 73rd annual event, held on Monday, September 13, Leon hit the carpet in a pink embellished Moschino by Jeremy Scott ensemble, which featured a bikini-style halter top and a matching floor-length skirt.

Of course, she also showed off her armpit hair while posing in front of the step-and-repeat. Leon has been making a statement both on the red carpet and off for doing so over the years in a display of body positivity.

One of the most memorable times in which Leon displayed her armpit hair was on New Year’s Eve in 2017. She posed with mom for a glamorous selfie in which the “Material Girl” captioned, “We are Ready For You 2018!”

Madonna herself is no stranger to baring her armpit hair, either. In March 2014, she posted a selfie to Instagram wearing sexy black lingerie. In the accompanying caption, she wrote, “Long hair…… Don’t Care!!!!!!” She added the hashtags “#artforfreedom,” “#rebelheart” and “#revolutionoflove.” Like mother, like daughter, right?