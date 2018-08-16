Happy Birthday, Madonna! The Material Girl turns on the big 6-0 on Thursday, August 16, and our minds are blown. Since she first burst onto the scene with her eponymous solo album in 1982, the multi-hyphenate singer, actress, director, humanitarian and beauty mogul has become a cultural icon and pioneer in the music industry and beyond thanks to her boundary-defying performances, non-conformist fashion and unapologetic creativity that inspired fans around the globe to be true to themselves.

When it comes to style, the mom of six’s career has been defined by performance art-inspired costumes and fashion choices that never fail to start a conversation. From cone bras to kimonos, butt-less leotards to bra-less bustiers, Madonna has never been shy about putting her super fit physique on display. Her beauty looks are similarly inventive, rocking everything from a pin-straight raven-hued lob to ultra-glam blonde waves with ease, and she even started her own skincare line, MDNA Skin, to share her fountain of youth secrets with the masses.

In honor of the Queen of Pop’s six decades on the planet, we are taking a look back at all the times she has proven to be a fashion chameleon. Keep scrolling to see the evolution of Madonna’s ever-changing style!