Madonna was hospitalized over the weekend after a health scare and remains in the ICU, Us Weekly can confirm.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU,” the singer’s longtime manager, Guy Oseary, confirmed via Instagram on Wednesday, June 28.

Page Six, meanwhile, reported that the 64-year-old musician was initially found unresponsive, which led to her being rushed to the hospital.

Oseary told followers on Wednesday that Madonna’s “health is improving, however, she is still under medical care.” He noted that “a full recovery is expected.”

The statement continued: “At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Celebrity supporters were quick to wish the Grammy winner well via social media on Wednesday. “Hope she feels better very soon!” Zooey Deschanel wrote in the comments section.

Frankie Grande replied, “Omg sending her love and healing light! 🙏,” while Queer Eye’s Carson Kressley revealed in the comments that he was “Wishing her a speedy recovery.”

Madonna’s health scare came just four days after she teased her upcoming Celebration Tour, which was originally set to begin its North American run on July 15 in Vancouver. The shows, which also include a U.K. leg of the tour, were supposed to wrap up in Mexico City in January 2023.

“The Calm Before The Storm……….,” she captioned a carousel of images on June 20. One snap showed Madonna at the piano and a second picture revealed the songstress lying on the floor while mapping out her onstage performance.

Earlier this month, Madonna gave fans a rare glimpse at her life as mom while sharing a dancing video with her 17-year-old son, David, via TikTok.

In the clip, which she posted on June 6, Madonna and David moved in sync to Joe Arroyo’s song “Rebelion.” The “Vogue” singer wore a black corset-style top and baggy black pants in the video, while her son donned red and black pajama pants and a white tank top.

Madonna, who adopted David from Malawi in 2006, is the mother of six. She shares daughter Lourdes, 26, with ex Carlos Leon and son Rocco, 22, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. In addition to David, Madonna adopted daughter Mercy James, 17, in 2009 and twins Estere and Stella, 10, in 2017.