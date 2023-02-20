Happy with herself. Madonna showed off her “cute” complexion after weathering criticism over her appearance at the 2023 Grammys earlier this month.

“Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol 😂,” the “Vogue” songstress, 64, tweeted on Monday, February 20, alongside a photo of herself dressed in ripped jeans and a baseball cap bearing the message, “Spiritually Hungry.”

Earlier this month, the Swept Away actress clapped back after online trolls mocked her appearance when she appeared at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on February 5. The “Like a Prayer” singer presented the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance trophy to Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!” the Michigan native wrote via Instagram on February 7. “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”

The Grammy winner went on to quote Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul,” adding: “I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life. Bow down bitches!”

Madonna has never publicly confirmed whether she’s had any cosmetic work done on any part of her body, and her comments on the topic are rare. “I’m certainly not against plastic surgery,” she told the U.K.’s Mirror in 2012. “However, I’m absolutely against having to discuss it.”

While she’s stayed mum on the topic of cosmetic procedures, the “Hung Up” artist has been outspoken about pushing back against ageism as she continues to record and tour well into her 60s.

“People have always been trying to silence me for one reason or another, whether it’s that I’m not pretty enough, I don’t sing well enough, I’m not talented enough, I’m not married enough, and now it’s that I’m not young enough,” the Dick Tracy star told British Vogue in May 2019. “So they just keep trying to find a hook to hang their beef about me being alive on. Now I’m fighting ageism, now I’m being punished for turning 60.”