Madonna has a message for the haters. The singer clapped back at critics who shamed her looks during the 2023 Grammys.

In a lengthy message shared via Instagram on Tuesday, February 7, Madonna, 64, opened up about introducing Sam Smith and Kim Petras ahead of their performance and shared that she was disappointed that the moment was tainted by trolls who spewed ageist rhetoric online.

“It was an honor for me to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys,” the “Hung Up” artist began. “I wanted to give the last award, which was Album of the Year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans woman performing at the Grammys — a history making moment. And on top of that, she won a Grammy!!” Petras, 30, made history when she and Smith, 30, took home the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit “Unholy.” The victory made Petras the first transgender woman to receive the honor.

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech, which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim, many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera … that would distort anyone’s face,” Madonna continued in her social media post.

The “Material Girl” singer said in that moment she felt she was “caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in.” Madonna shamed critics for refusing to “celebrate women past the age of 45” and those who feel “the need to punish her if she continues to be strong-willed, hardworking and adventurous.”

The Michigan native doubled down, asserting, “I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start.”

She continued: “I have been degraded by media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come. In the words of Beyoncé, ‘You won’t break my soul.’”

Madonna ended her statement by telling her followers that she looks forward to “many more years of subversive behavior, pushing boundaries, standing up to the patriarchy and most of all enjoying my life.” She added: “Bow down bitches!”

Through the years, Madonna has been accused of altering her body and face with plastic surgery. In 2019, she slammed claims that she got butt implants. “Desperately seeking no one’s approval … Entitled to free agency over my body like everyone else,” the hitmaker wrote via Instagram at the time.