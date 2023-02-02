She’s all that! Michaela Jaé Rodriguez just added another feather to her supremely glamorous cap: Charlotte Tilbury named the Pose star the brand’s newest — and first American — muse.

“Amazing… it felt fabulous… splendiferously divine — if you know what that means,” Rodriguez gushes, of the partnership. “I’ve been a fan of Charlotte Tilbury for a long time and being right next to her, on a set and [hearing] her saying her trademark ‘darling’… yeah… can’t speak,” she jokes. “That’s how it feels!”

The transgender icon fronts the campaign for the British beauty brand’s latest collection dubbed Pillow Talk Party. Makeup in the line includes a new cream blush formula, Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wands, and bold shimmer shadows called Pillow Talk Hypnotising Pop Shot Eyeshadows.

To celebrate the announcement, as well as the new drop, Rodriguez stars in a short film where she dishes her favorite song to dance to (hint: it’s by Beyoncé) the best party she’s ever hit, what confidence means to her, her favorite party trick, her beauty mantra and more!

Watch the video below and prepare to be inspired!

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

As for when she feels most beautiful, the Loot actress admits she feels her best when she’s “out at an event, with a good set of makeup on my face and a good outfit to just flaunt a little bit.”

In the film, she stuns wearing the new Pillow Talk Party products. The Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wands contain a whisper-light liquid blush capped with a sponge for blending just the right amount whether you want a pop of color on the cheeks or to build a ‘90s-inspired contoured cheekbone. The formula, which contains refined silica spheres for a filtered finish, come in four shades.

Pillow Talk Hypnotising Pop Shot Eyeshadows are available in two shades that sparkle plenty thanks to new, highly pigmented fantasy finishes: Diamond Dimension, a veil of color with shimmering sheen, and Multi-Dimension, which has a chrome effect. The eyeshadows drop on February 16.

Rodriguez joins a roster of gorgeous celebrity brand ambassadors including Lily James, Phoebe Dynevor, Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn.

Of course, this is not the LGBTQIA+ activist’s first time at the beauty rodeo. She signed her first deal with Olay Body in 2019.